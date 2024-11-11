India Royale Spends Quality Time With Lil Durk's Kids While Their Father Is In Jail

Family is everything during these difficult times.

While Lil Durk is currently behind bars for his alleged murder-for-hire case, his longtime partner India Royale is trying to keep the family united, hopeful, supportive, and supported. She recently took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of all of Smurk's children, who were there to support his son Angelo winning a trophy at a football game. "My Babies [heart-eyes emoji] Congratulations Angelo! You did!" India wrote on her social media post. Many fans in the comments section under the Instagram post below lamented the family's tough situation, but they commended her for holding things down and staying strong amid the struggle.

What's more is that India Royale showed her support for Lil Durk in ways that she didn't even need to go through, such as attending a court hearing in his case. A lot of people don't have this luxury or don't have people in their corner to advocate for them and physically show their camaraderie. Even though we still don't have a lot of info on the case's development or current matters, this heartens folks who feel for what the family is going through. Hopefully this support and unity continues regardless of the outcome of justice.

Read More: Lil Durk Now Faces Life In Prison For New Federal Charges

India Royale Celebrates Lil Durk's Kids

Before this whole arrest, Lil Durk and India Royale often dedicated a lot of time to being there for their children and celebrating them online. For example, the Chicago rapper and his kids matched outfits for a very wholesome Father's Day celebration, for which India was also present. Amid a lot of conflicting narratives and optics, it's important to distinguish the positive elements from the negatives. Sadly, both things can be true, but it's needless to speculate without a full court and jury trial that goes over evidence.