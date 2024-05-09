India Royale Reacts To Viral Video Of Female Students Taking Out Male Teacher’s Braids

As of late, a video of middle school science teacher Jaq Lee has been making its rounds online, sparking debate among viewers. In the video, he's seen sitting in his classroom with various female students taking out his braids. While some social media users think this was a perfectly reasonable thing to do, many believe it was inappropriate, including India Royale.

Yesterday, the Chicago-based personality took to Twitter/X to weigh in, making her take on the video crystal clear. "No & hell no," she wrote. "I will not be explaining further." She went on to reply to another social media user opening up about her own relationship with a teacher, which raised eyebrows despite it being acceptable in her eyes.

India Royale Says "Hell No" To Viral Video

"I'm glad that was something that worked out for you but that could've easily went left," she told the user. "As a parent you have to do what's in your child's best interest. It's best to be preventative because once it happens it's nothing you can do to erase it." Lee addressed all the backlash he's received over the video earlier this week, providing viewers with additional context. According to him, he had a hair appointment after school and didn't have time to take out his own braids before arriving, as he needed to be camera-ready that morning.

“My next point I’d like to make is if I was a female teacher, those people wouldn’t be in the comments saying, ‘Oh, this is weird, this is inappropriate,’" he also added. "Because me personally, I know think there’s anything weird about this. People are saying, ‘That’s too intimate.’ To me, it’s literally just hair. It doesn’t have to be weird. Some people have never had cool teachers, and it shows.” What do you think of the viral video of a middle school teacher having his braids taken out by female students? What about India Royale's take on it? Do you agree that it was inappropriate, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

