India Royale Stuns During 30th Birthday Celebration Amid Lil Durk Incarceration

BY Alexander Cole 984 Views
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) India Royale and Lil Durk attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Fans couldn't help but be sad for India Royale as the social media star celebrated what should have been a milestone birthday.

India Royale has been dealing with a lot as of late due to the incarceration of her longtime partner Lil Durk. For those who may not know, Durk is facing some very serious charges. Overall, a few months ago, he was arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Subsequently, he been denied bond and will have to stay in jail until his trial. He is facing a lifetime in prison as a result of these allegations and as one can imagine, India is dealing with a ton of uncertainty.

Over the weekend, India Royale celebrated her first birthday since Durk was incarcerated. In fact, this was a big birthday for the social media star as she turned 30 years old. This is typically a monumental birthday in someone's life. However, without her partner there, it can certainly be a lot less fun. This is something that many fans actually pointed out on social media. While India looked stunning in her birthday photos, Shade Room commenters couldn't help but feel like there was an underlying sadness there.

Are India Royale and Lil Durk Married?

"Her man missing a milestone birthday gotta suck," one person wrote. "Can’t wait until I see her posted back with her man," said another. Many were quick to point out why Durk is incarcerated in the first place and why he shouldn't be free, at least not yet. However, others were definitely empathetic to what India Royale is going through. If you may remember, Durk and Royale secretly got married months before his arrest.

Durk's case is one that we will be watching very closely over the coming months. He is not the only high-profile artist going through something right now. Of course, Diddy is going on trial soon in his racketeering indictment. Moreover, there is Drake who is currently trying to sue UMG. All three of these cases will be fascinating to watch.

