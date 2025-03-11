India Royale Stuns During 30th Birthday Celebration Amid Lil Durk Incarceration

India Royale has been dealing with a lot as of late due to the incarceration of her longtime partner Lil Durk. For those who may not know, Durk is facing some very serious charges. Overall, a few months ago, he was arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Subsequently, he been denied bond and will have to stay in jail until his trial. He is facing a lifetime in prison as a result of these allegations and as one can imagine, India is dealing with a ton of uncertainty.

Over the weekend, India Royale celebrated her first birthday since Durk was incarcerated. In fact, this was a big birthday for the social media star as she turned 30 years old. This is typically a monumental birthday in someone's life. However, without her partner there, it can certainly be a lot less fun. This is something that many fans actually pointed out on social media. While India looked stunning in her birthday photos, Shade Room commenters couldn't help but feel like there was an underlying sadness there.

Are India Royale and Lil Durk Married?

"Her man missing a milestone birthday gotta suck," one person wrote. "Can’t wait until I see her posted back with her man," said another. Many were quick to point out why Durk is incarcerated in the first place and why he shouldn't be free, at least not yet. However, others were definitely empathetic to what India Royale is going through. If you may remember, Durk and Royale secretly got married months before his arrest.