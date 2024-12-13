Lil Durk & India Royale Reportedly Got Secretly Married Months Ago

DJ Akademiks claimed confirmation on this.

Lil Durk is facing a difficult uphill battle behind bars, as he awaits trial for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. But he apparently went through another massive life update as of late that, in the long run, is likely much more important to him. Moreover, according to DJ Akademiks, the Chicago rapper married his longtime girlfriend India Royale in secret, which we presume happened quite a while ago. The media personality made the revelation while going through some court documents related to Durk's case, particularly a line that painted him as a "devoted husband" around the 15:15-minute mark of the Twitter video below.

Of course, India Royale made her support for Lil Durk during this difficult time very clear, whether it was in person or via social media. For example, she recently shared a picture of all of his children together, as she was supporting one of their football games and made it a family occasion. In addition, Royale also attended one of Smurk's court hearings, so that solidarity is not exclusive to just Internet engagement. We'll see how this relationship continues to evolve, if she speaks on their marriage, and whether or not they face any more bumps in the road.

As for Lil Durk's federal case in particular, India Royale's support means much more now given the court's recent denial of his bond package. The offer as a whole reportedly comprised of an approximate value of $3.3 million. "We were obviously disappointed, but will continue to fight on," his lawyer Jonathan Brayman stated to The Chicago Tribune concerning this bail denial. "[He] remains confident and optimistic about the future. He deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support he has felt since his arrest."