Wendy Williams Signs Them Papers, Wants Out Of Guardianship

Wendy Williams has taken legal action to regain control of her life, signing an affidavit on Wednesday requesting a judge to lift her guardianship. In the document, she asserts that she has "regained capacity" and no longer requires a court-appointed guardian. She also disputes medical claims that she has Frontotemporal Dementia, a diagnosis widely considered irreversible. In the Tubi documentary TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, experts explain that Frontotemporal Dementia does not improve over time. However, the film presents a striking contrast, showing Wendy in significantly better condition than she was two years ago. Her legal team is now moving swiftly to challenge the guardianship.

On Tuesday, February 18, Wendy will undergo a medical evaluation by a doctor selected by her attorney. The following day, her lawyer plans to file an Emergency Order to Show Cause, urging the court to act immediately. If the judge denies her request, Wendy intends to push for a jury trial, where a panel would decide whether she is fit to manage her affairs. In the documentary, Wendy describes her situation as oppressive. She claims she has no freedom to step outside for fresh air, no internet access, no incoming calls, and no visitors, leaving her feeling like a prisoner.

Wendy Williams Guardianship

Wendy Williams has been under court-appointed guardianship, following concerns about her health and financial management. The legal arrangement stripped her of control over her personal and financial affairs, placing decision-making power in the hands of a guardian. The situation arose after Wells Fargo froze her accounts, citing suspicions of financial exploitation and diminished capacity.