Wendy Williams Breaks Silence On Dramatic Police Escort & Psych Evaluation

Wendy Williams has broken her silence about getting a police escort to the hospital on Monday morning as Adult Protective Services opened an investigation into the former daytime television host's case. She's been complaining about her guardianship situation for years now. Appearing on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning, Williams began by admitting that she's feeling "exhausted" after the busy day. Her caretaker, Ginalisa Monterroso, joined her on the show.

The day kicked off with police arriving at the care facility Williams has been living at for a wellness check. "The police came into the room, Wendy gave me the phone and I pleaded with the police as if Wendy was my child, telling them you are isolated and we need some help," Monterroso said. Wendy Williams added that she explained to the police that she isn't "incapacitated, as I've been accused." Once police escorted her out and took her to the hospital, she requested an independent medical evaluation. She ended up passing the exam with flying colors.

The drama comes weeks after an employee of the facility confirmed to TMZ that Wendy Williams moved to the memory care wing on the 5th floor. The source explained that the move was strictly in response to her alleged abuse of alcohol in the building's restaurant and doesn't have to do with her actual memory. "Wendy doesn't have good and bad days. She's the same all the time," they said at the time. "You can tell her something today and 2 weeks later she'll remember it. Her memory is fine."

Doctors diagnosed Wendy Williams with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023. The court appointed her a guardian in Sabrina Morrissey to make decisions on her behalf. In legal documents that surfaced back in November, Morrissey claimed that Williams had become "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.” Williams refuted those allegations in an interview on The Breakfast Club in January.