Wendy Williams Guardianship Dispute Results In Adult Protective Services Investigation

Wendy Williams recently went to a New York City hospital, where a medical evaluation will determine her cognitive ability.

As more media outlets continue to speak to Wendy Williams about her controversial guardianship, it seems like larger entities and organizations will also chime in. Per TMZ, Adult Protective Services opened an investigation into this situation, stemming from her dementia and her alleged restriction to the memory care unit on the fifth floor of a New York City assisted living facility. Ginalisa Monterroso, a caregiver with no confirmed ties to the guardianship, reportedly sent a recent letter to APS that asked them to look into supposedly "troubling circumstances" concerning Williams' dilemma. TMZ reportedly obtained the letter, which supposedly point to "significant concerns regarding her legal rights, personal autonomy, and overall well-being, which warrant immediate attention."

Furthermore, Monterroso claimed that the pop culture icon does not have an incapacity. This "raises serious concerns about the integrity and motivations of the guardian, suggesting that they may be misrepresenting Ms. Williams's actual mental and emotional state to the courts. Such misrepresentation could be contributing to her unjust confinement in an environment that restricts her freedom and social interactions," per the alleged letter. In addition to this APS investigation, the NYPD is also investigating Wendy Williams' guardianship.

Wendy Williams' Hospitalization
In addition to this APS investigation, Monterroso's letter allegedly sent Wendy Williams to the hospital for a mental evaluation. This will reportedly determine her cognitive capacities and possibly help her to end her guardianship, which she claims has ruined her finances, mental health, legal rights, and freedom. Given that there are so many sides to this story, we can't help but wonder how it could possibly resolve itself. In any case, it seems like diligent investigation will eventually show the truth, so we will see how these initiatives pan out.

In the meantime, though, the 60-year-old is apparently looking for more legal avenues through which to advocate for her freedom. Wendy Williams allegedly reached out to Joe Tacopina, the attorney who secured an acquittal for his client A$AP Rocky in his recent assault trial. He considered the offer, explaining to TMZ that he felt sympathy for Wendy when he saw a documentary from the outlet on her guardianship.

