Meek Mill Recalls Wendy Williams Behaving Strangely While Living In Same Building

Meek Mill claims this is nothing new.

Wendy Williams fans have been concerned about the beloved former talk show host for some time now. In May of 2023, it was revealed that she'd been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia, and was receiving medical care. Supporters have since heard various reports about her allegedly being "trapped" in a guardianship, unable to visit family, and more.

Last week, TMZ even shared part of a new interview with Williams for an upcoming Tubi docuseries, "Saving Wendy." During the interview, she was seen in her window getting emotional about wanting to see her father for his birthday. The clip earned reactions from countless worried social media users, including Meek Mill. Yesterday, he took to X to reveal that they used to live in the same apartment building. He opened up about some of the unusual activity he saw, claiming that this is nothing new.

Who Is Wendy Williams' Guardian?
Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere
Wendy Williams attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" world premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

"This been going on for a minute, I lived in the same building as her 2023," he wrote. "I used to think to myself like, why is Wendy Williams sitting in the lobby iced out alone in a daze? and it don’t look right when she getting picked up on god!" Meek included a photo that appears to show Williams sitting alone in the lobby of the apartment building. All of this comes after Williams said she's not incapacitated during a rare interview with The Breakfast Club last month.

It also comes amid reports that her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, told a judge that Williams should get a new medical exam. According to TMZ, Morrissey thinks it "would be prudent for [Wendy] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field." Morrissey appears confident that a new medical exam will not change anything.

