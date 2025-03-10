Wendy Williams Reportedly Checks In At Hospital For Mental Evaluation To End Guardianship

Wendy Williams recently reached out to attorney Joe Tacopina to ask for his help in getting out of her guardianship.

Wendy Williams is on a shocking press run these days, speaking to the media about her efforts to get out of her guardianship. For those unaware, Williams received a guardian assignment due to her struggles with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, and it seems like she's working to change her situation. According to TMZ, she reportedly checked into Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City to undergo mental examinations. This independent evaluation will determine whether she is cognitively stable enough to rescind the guardianship. Reportedly, Gina Monterroso – who has no known relation to the guardianship – gave the order for the procedure.

Furthermore, this follows reports that the NYPD is investigating Wendy Williams' guardianship. She's currently in a New York assisted living facility amid reports that she and various close associates of hers allegedly spoke with Adult Protective Services. APS' investigation reportedly put them in contact with the entertainment icon's niece, Alex Finnie, on Monday (March 10). Apparently, Williams can't leave the memory unit floor of her building, where she transferred for allegedly drinking too much at the facility's restaurant. As you can see, this situation continues to complicate and obscure itself as more information and narratives emerge.

Who Is Wendy Williams' Lawyer?
Daniel's Leather Fashion Show Featuring Dame Dash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Wendy Williams attends Daniel's Leather Fashion Show featuring Dame Dash at Harbor New York City on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

With all this in mind, it's no surprise that the 60-year-old wants to secure solid legal representation in order to end her guardianship. Apparently, Wendy Williams reached out to lawyer Joe Tacopina for help, who recently represented A$AP Rocky in his assault trial and secured his client's acquittal. He told TMZ that her team reached out, and that he seriously considered it due to the empathy he felt while watching a documentary on her situation. However, we still don't know if Tacopina will actually assist Williams legally or if this is just a missed shot.

Meanwhile, as Wendy Williams' circumstances change throughout this process, fans and Internet users continue to advocate for her freedom or comment on the inconsistencies and vague questions about this situation. Maybe this all ends in a happy outcome for everyone. But until folks get more answers to this debacle, she will have to engage with other methods to make her case.

