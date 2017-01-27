mental evaluation
- Pop CultureChris Brown Wants His Ex-Housekeeper To Take Mental Exam Amid Dog Attack TrialThe singer isn't fighting this case quietly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYSL Codefendant Facing Mental Evaluation For Claiming Trump Gave Him Legal AdviceJudge Glanville expressed concern after Jayden Myrick also said he's gotten court tips from Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDisney Star Orlando Brown To Undergo Mental Evaluation After ArrestOrlando Brown is planning to undergo a mental evaluation after being arrested for aggravated menacing.By Cole Blake
- GossipBritney Spears Leaves Court Barefoot After Expert Evaluation OrderedThe evaluation was court-appointed.By Aida C.
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Ordered To Take Mental Examination: ReportThe judge reportedly ordered Michael Boatwright to undergo a mental evaluation.By Aron A.
- MusicTyrese's Ex-Wife Reportedly Requests He Has A Mental EvaluationTyrese's ex-wife also requested a permanent restraining order. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMischa Barton Hospitalized After Mental Breakdown In Her BackyardNeighbors called for help after witnessing the barely-clothed actress suffering a breakdown in her backyard. By Angus Walker