Wendy Williams’ “Dire And Scary” Circumstances Worried Documentary Producers, They Admit

Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

"We didn't want to let go of Wendy until we got her back in touch with her family," executive producer Mark Ford claims.

Lifetime's controversial docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? continues to make waves months after its first episode premiered. Even before it aired, fans raised concern over the beloved former talk show host's condition, and whether or not it was ethical to put her most vulnerable moments on display. These concerns were only compounded when it was revealed that Williams was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.

According to executive producer Mark Ford, however, the point was to expose the "dire" conditions she was living in. During a recent panel, Ford opened up about filming, claiming that he and other producers grew increasingly worried. "The deeper we got into it, we didn't want to let go of Wendy until we got her back in touch with her family,” he explained, according to PEOPLE. "Because we felt that at a certain point that's who's going to be there for her to care for her."

Where Is Wendy Williams? Producers Reflect On Filming

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"You could see Erica and Michael towards the end of the documentary, very, very worried and saying to her management, who was the only other person that was coming into her apartment on a daily basis, 'Something has to be done to help her.' This is getting very dire and scary," Ford continued. "And because she was under a guardianship, her family couldn't just fly up and hang out and decide to get involved in her medical care. They were removed from that process by the courts. So they could face legal ramifications if they tried to get too involved.”

“I just think, in the end, you really see what happens when a guardian has complete control and the family is cut out and they don't know how she's being treated medically. And they don't know what's happened with her finances," co-executive producer Erika Hanson also added. What do you think of Where Is Wendy Williams? producers being worried about her while filming the doc? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

