Wendy Williams Tell-All Interview Raises Alarms About Guardianship

Wendy Williams appears to be the same sharp, outspoken personality she was a decade ago. The entertainer showed no signs of impairment. A stark contrast to claims from her guardianship's attorney that she is permanently disabled with frontal lobe dementia. That’s according to TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin, who recently spent 90 minutes speaking with the talk show host over the phone. Levin, along with Charlamagne Tha God, who also joined the call, shared his astonishment at how articulate, lucid, and opinionated Williams sounded, raising serious doubts about the necessity of her guardianship.

Williams's health concerns resulted in the host's guardianship. Yet, Levin and Charlamagne both insist that the woman they spoke to showed no lapses in judgment or cognitive delays. Her clarity and composure sharply contrast the narrative provided by her guardianship’s legal team, who suggest her condition requires constant oversight. Williams's family has recently revealed to have no contact with the host by herself.

Wendy Williams's Caregiver Comes Under Fire About Guardianship

Williams has had well-documented struggles with substance abuse, but Levin noted that during their conversation, she appeared completely sober. This observation raises questions about whether her guardianship was more about addressing past alcohol issues rather than an irreversible medical condition. The situation invites a larger debate: Could Wendy Williams thrive as a free individual with the guidance of a sober coach rather than remaining under the restrictive terms of a guardianship? Her ability to engage in clear, thoughtful dialogue suggests she may not require the level of intervention. Wendy is currently subjected to investigation.