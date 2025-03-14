Wendy Williams Blasts Guardian & Judge On “The View”

Wendy Williams continues to fight for her freedom, recently calling into The View to discuss her guardianship. The beloved former talk show host insisted that she's not incapacitated despite what's been previously reported. She also demanded that both the judge overseeing her case and her guardian Sabrina Morrissey back off.

"It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which– I don't have it," she explained. "I've been doing important things all of my life and these two people don't look like me, they don't dress like me, they don't talk like me, they don't act like me [...] How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not! [...] I need them to, on my knees, get off my neck." This is far from the first time Williams has spoken out about her guardianship. She's claimed to not be in need of constant supervision on multiple occasions.

Wendy Williams' Guardianship

She called into The Breakfast Club in January, for example, comparing her stay at an assisted living facility to prison. "I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," Williams revealed. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor." Her latest remarks come just a couple of days after some drama involving her niece Alex Finnie. Finnie had flown in from Miami to visit Williams in New York, spending time with her at the assisted living facility before taking her to dinner at an Italian restaurant.