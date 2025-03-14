Wendy Williams Blasts Guardian & Judge On “The View”

BY Caroline Fisher 156 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wendy Williams Blasts Guardian Pop Culture News
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Wendy Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
According to Wendy Williams, she's not permanently incapacitated despite reports, and doesn't need a medical guardian.

Wendy Williams continues to fight for her freedom, recently calling into The View to discuss her guardianship. The beloved former talk show host insisted that she's not incapacitated despite what's been previously reported. She also demanded that both the judge overseeing her case and her guardian Sabrina Morrissey back off.

"It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which– I don't have it," she explained. "I've been doing important things all of my life and these two people don't look like me, they don't dress like me, they don't talk like me, they don't act like me [...] How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not! [...] I need them to, on my knees, get off my neck." This is far from the first time Williams has spoken out about her guardianship. She's claimed to not be in need of constant supervision on multiple occasions.

Read More: Wendy Williams Addresses Reports She Was “Kidnapped” By Her Niece 

Wendy Williams' Guardianship

She called into The Breakfast Club in January, for example, comparing her stay at an assisted living facility to prison. "I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," Williams revealed. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor." Her latest remarks come just a couple of days after some drama involving her niece Alex Finnie. Finnie had flown in from Miami to visit Williams in New York, spending time with her at the assisted living facility before taking her to dinner at an Italian restaurant.

According to TMZ, however, the facility quickly put a damper on their fun night out. Reportedly, staff filed a police report against Finnie, accusing her of taking Williams out of the building without permission. The outlet caught up with the duo when they arrived back at the facility. When asked about the police report and allegations against her niece, Williams called the situation "unbelievable."

Read More: Wendy Williams' Guardian Finally Speaks Out Amid Numerous Complaints About Her Living Conditions

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Wendy Williams Kidnapped Reports Pop Culture News Pop Culture Wendy Williams Addresses Reports She Was “Kidnapped” By Her Niece  232
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Pop Culture Wendy Williams Claims Her Court-Ordered Guardian Sold Her Cats 354
2018 The Hunter Foundation Gala Pop Culture Wendy Williams’ Guardian Requests New Medical Evaluation After Viral Interview Raises Questions 962
BODEGA x DIESEL - The Unofficial Official Basel Gift Shop Party Pop Culture Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Lawyer Provides Update On Her Health After Viral Interview 900