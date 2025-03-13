Wendy Williams Addresses Reports She Was “Kidnapped” By Her Niece 

BY Caroline Fisher 171 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wendy Williams Kidnapped Reports Pop Culture News
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams speaks at the ceremony honoring her with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Wendy Williams has been fighting for her freedom for months now, insisting that she's not cognitively impaired.

Earlier this week, Wendy Williams went to dinner at an Italian restaurant with her niece Alex Finnie, who had just flown in from Miami. While this seemed to provide the beloved former talker show host with a much-needed break from the assisted living facility she's been staying at in New York, their fun didn't last long. Yesterday, TMZ reported that the assisted living facility had filed a police report against Finnie, accusing her of breaking the law by taking her aunt out of the building without permission.

According to a letter the outlet received from Williams' guardian's legal team, the personality is free to come and go as she pleases. It's unclear why her outing with her niece raised so much concern. The duo returned to the assisted living facility after finishing their meal, where TMZ caught up with them. When asked about the allegations against Finnie, Williams called them "unbelievable."

Read More: Wendy Williams' Niece Accused Of "Kidnapping" Star From Assisted Living

Wendy Williams' Guardianship
2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards
TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

“Clearly they are lying to me when they say I can go out and do what I want to do," she also said. "We are going out to celebrate [life] and this is what has been done to us." This latest ordeal comes after months of public concern about Williams' guardianship. Reportedly, she's suffering from dementia and aphasia, which her guardian Sabrina Morrissey claims has left her "permanently incapacitated."

Williams denies this, however, stating on multiple occasions that she does not need constant supervision. "I am not cognitively impaired," she said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club back in January. "But I feel like I am in prison. I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."

Read More: Wendy Williams Breaks Silence On Dramatic Police Escort & Psych Evaluation

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
BODEGA x DIESEL - The Unofficial Official Basel Gift Shop Party Pop Culture Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Lawyer Provides Update On Her Health After Viral Interview 897
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Pop Culture Wendy Williams Claims Her Court-Ordered Guardian Sold Her Cats 354
2018 The Hunter Foundation Gala Pop Culture Wendy Williams’ Guardian Requests New Medical Evaluation After Viral Interview Raises Questions 958
Daniel's Leather Fashion Show Featuring Dame Dash Pop Culture Wendy Williams Compares Conservatorship To "Prison" In Rare Emotional Interview 322