Wendy Williams Addresses Reports She Was “Kidnapped” By Her Niece 

Earlier this week, Wendy Williams went to dinner at an Italian restaurant with her niece Alex Finnie, who had just flown in from Miami. While this seemed to provide the beloved former talker show host with a much-needed break from the assisted living facility she's been staying at in New York, their fun didn't last long. Yesterday, TMZ reported that the assisted living facility had filed a police report against Finnie, accusing her of breaking the law by taking her aunt out of the building without permission.

According to a letter the outlet received from Williams' guardian's legal team, the personality is free to come and go as she pleases. It's unclear why her outing with her niece raised so much concern. The duo returned to the assisted living facility after finishing their meal, where TMZ caught up with them. When asked about the allegations against Finnie, Williams called them "unbelievable."

Wendy Williams' Guardianship

TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

“Clearly they are lying to me when they say I can go out and do what I want to do," she also said. "We are going out to celebrate [life] and this is what has been done to us." This latest ordeal comes after months of public concern about Williams' guardianship. Reportedly, she's suffering from dementia and aphasia, which her guardian Sabrina Morrissey claims has left her "permanently incapacitated."