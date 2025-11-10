Zendaya Reportedly At Odds With Sydney Sweeney Ahead Of "Euphoria" Season 3

Zendaya reportedly is denying any press for "Euphoria" alongside Sydney Sweeney with politics seemingly being the key issue.

Euphoria cast mates Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are rumored to be on bad terms right now during in an inopportune time. Season three of beloved psychological teen drama is right around the corner and the former is reportedly denying any press events that involves the latter.

Per Yahoo! Entertainment an insider for the Daily Mail explained why they are at odds. "It’s no wonder she’s refusing to do it. It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her refusal to apologize for the racist ad."

The "racist ad" this person is referring to is Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle campaign. "I have good jeans and good genes" was the tagline. Many viewed it as both perpetuating a white supremacist ideology. 

Despite all of the backlash it caught, the 28-year-old actress doubled down on her decision to go through with it. "I’m way more aware about things than people think. The ad spoke for itself. I did a jean ad. The reaction was a surprise. When I have an issue I want to speak about, people will hear."

When Is Euphoria Season 3 Coming?

It's also worth noting that Donald Trump was a huge fan of the advertisement. He labeled it the "hottest ad ever." Additionally, per The Independent, once he learned about Sweeney being a Republican supporter he called it "fantastic."

Sweeney did also say that it was "surreal" that Trump praised it. Overall, her political beliefs are what's causing this alleged rift with Zendaya. The MCU star is very much against the Trump administration. As it stands though, neither actress has addressed this report/rumor.

It seems this was all sparked after Sydney's GQ piece that saw her break her silence on the American Eagle debacle. That chat also caused an uproar as she was the cover star of the outlet's Men of the Year issue.

As for what this means for Euphoria after its season three premiere, only time will tell. Speaking of which fans can expect the HBO series to debut in the spring of 2026.

