Usher Joins Kamala Harris For A Passionate Endorsement In Atlanta

Usher says Kamala will fight "for everyone’s rights."

Amidst a day of several campaign rallies featuring celebrity endorsements, Usher capped things off in Atlanta by coming out in support of Kamala Harris. Speaking at the event, he encouraged the audience to vote early and emphasized the importance of this election in particular. “It’s just 17 days away from a very important election,” Usher said. “And we have the opportunity to choose a new generation of leadership for our country.”

At one point, a fan in the crowd yelled out, “We love you, Usher,” to which the singer replied, “I love you more, but I love Kamala Harris even more.” On a more serious note, he added that he is in favor of Harris “because she fights for everyone’s rights, for freedom, and it doesn’t matter where you from. She has a vision for our country that includes everyone, a vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health, in our communities, and gives everyone a chance to get ahead. But we got work to do. Atlanta, ATL, we got work to do to get this campaign across the finish line. I’m counting on you.”

Usher Attends Kamala Harris' Rally In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 19: Musician Usher points his finger as he takes the stage to speak at a rally for U.S. Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on October 19, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have been campaigning in the key battleground state of Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Harris appeared in Detroit, Michigan, where she was joined by another hometown artist in Lizzo. “This is the swing state of all swing states, so every last vote here counts," she said at the event. “If you ask me if America is ready for its first woman president, I only have one thing to say: 'It’s about damn time!'”

Usher Discusses His Plans For The 2024 Election

On the other side of the aisle, Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday and brought out Steelers legends Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. The Election will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher and Kamala Harris on HotNewHipHop.