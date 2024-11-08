Tamar Braxton In Tears Following The Election Of Donald Trump

12th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 1: Tamar Braxton attends 12th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Tamar shreds tears over the nation's choice in this election.

Singer Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to share with fans her frustration over the newly elected President, Donald Trump, who was voted into office by America on Election Day. The Love and War creator supported Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential run and shared that she cried herself to sleep after Trump’s election was announced. She claimed Harris supporters “lied” about supporting the Vice President. 

“It goes like this ... America is a lier, yeah, yeah, yeah,” she sings in the clip. “Y’all lied… Lied, lied, lied, lied.” She continued: “Oh my god, I cried myself to sleep last night ... I don’t trust’em (America). I don’t trust none of y’all. Oh my god, y’all sat up here and said ‘Kamala,’ ‘Kamala,’ ‘Kamala,’ I feel so unaccomplished as a Black woman. So unappreciated. Like y’all would rather have someone who blatantly says, ‘Grab them by the p*ssy’ and give them a microphone like they giving a blow job…”

Trump’s Election Has Tamar Braxton Crying A River

Donald Trump secured his second term in office with 277 electoral votes. His campaign received endorsements from prominent hip-hop stars such as Fivio Foreign, BigXThaPlug, Waka Flocka Flame, and Daddy Yankee. Trump received congratulatory messages from 50 Cent, Kid Rock, and Lil Pump. In a message that would divide his fanbase, 50 Cent wrote, “I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner shit. I still don’t know what’s going on.”

Tamar's post follows Kamala Harris and Barack Obama congratulating Donald Trump on his election on Wednesday. Braxton’s reaction joins other celebrities, including Cardi B, Plies, and LeBron James. Donald Trump will be sworn into office on January 20, 2025 at Noon. Did you cry after the election? Do you know other celebrities who cried over the election? What do you expect the next four years to be like? Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

