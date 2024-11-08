FBI Thwarts Another Alleged Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump's Life

Three men have been charged in this case.

Donald Trump has now faced various attempts on his life, and that's not counting the ones that remained plans instead of full-on attempts. For example, according to The Washington Post, law enforcement charged three men in connection to an alleged plot to assassinate the convicted United States president-elect during his successful campaign for a second term in office. An FBI agent's sworn testimony detailed phone conversations with Farhad Shakeri, a correspondent for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who is one of the three men federal authorities accused of this plot. Shakeri alleged that he and the codefendants planned to assassinate the Republican politician in mid-September.

Allegedly, they received a deadline of October 7 to come up with a plot, but plans did not find an opportunity to manifest due to Farhad Shakeri's contact in the Guard Corps' disapproval. According to Shakeri, his contact found their plan to lack in strategic value, and suggested that they attempt to resume the plot after the election. They mistakenly thought Donald Trump would lose, according to Shakeri's alleged testimony. "[Shakeri] was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including president-elect Donald J. Trump," Attorney General Merrick Garland stated.

Alleged Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted

Furthermore, law enforcement arrested Fahrad Shakeri's alleged associates, Carlisle Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt, without bond. Reportedly, they are New York City residents. As for Shakeri, federal authorities believe he is on the run in Iran. Fortunately, it seems like this alleged plot never came to fruition and did not result in any loss of life or damage. Meanwhile, the world continues to react to Donald Trump's win over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.