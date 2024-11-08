Kodak Black Thinks His Charity Event Was Canceled Over Donald Trump’s Win

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Powerhouse NYC
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Kodak Black performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Kodak Black's lawyer has a theory.

Kodak Black has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump for some time now. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, considering Trump commuted his prison sentence on his final day in office back in 2021. According to the rapper, however, this could be resulting in some negative consequences for him.

TMZ reports that Kodak's West Palm Beach charity event was recently canceled abruptly, and he suspects it allegedly has something to do with Trump winning the election. Allegedly, he made a deal to host the event at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches over a month ago. Earlier this week, law enforcement and event organizers shut down the plan, citing security as a major concern. Bradford Cohen, Kodak Black's lawyer, tells the outlet he thinks this is allegedly all political.

Read More: Kodak Black Shares His Oddly Blunt Thoughts On Marriage

Kodak Black Day Canceled

Kodak Black is seen, outside Casablanca, during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Five on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"It seems very convenient that they canceled the event the day after the election," he explained. Cohen also alleged that event organizers are now in breach of contract. Reportedly, Kodak has already dished out roughly $200K for the event, coordinating security, medical services, and more. "All public events must be permitted by the City of West Palm Beach. As of this time, the City has not issued a permit for Kodak Black Day, and therefore the event is not currently authorized to be held," general manager of CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches Mike Sophia told TMZ.

This wouldn't be the first time a celebrity allegedly had their event shut down due to political reasons, however. Recently, Waka Flocka Flame also had a meet and greet in D.C. canceled following the election. What do you think of Kodak Black suspecting that Donald Trump winning the election allegedly led to his West Palm Beach charity event getting canceled? Do you think this is the case or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kodak Black's Baby Mama Alleges His Daughter Is Afraid Of Him

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...