Kodak Black Thinks His Charity Event Was Canceled Over Donald Trump’s Win

Kodak Black's lawyer has a theory.

Kodak Black has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump for some time now. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, considering Trump commuted his prison sentence on his final day in office back in 2021. According to the rapper, however, this could be resulting in some negative consequences for him.

TMZ reports that Kodak's West Palm Beach charity event was recently canceled abruptly, and he suspects it allegedly has something to do with Trump winning the election. Allegedly, he made a deal to host the event at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches over a month ago. Earlier this week, law enforcement and event organizers shut down the plan, citing security as a major concern. Bradford Cohen, Kodak Black's lawyer, tells the outlet he thinks this is allegedly all political.

Read More: Kodak Black Shares His Oddly Blunt Thoughts On Marriage

Kodak Black Day Canceled

Kodak Black is seen, outside Casablanca, during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Five on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"It seems very convenient that they canceled the event the day after the election," he explained. Cohen also alleged that event organizers are now in breach of contract. Reportedly, Kodak has already dished out roughly $200K for the event, coordinating security, medical services, and more. "All public events must be permitted by the City of West Palm Beach. As of this time, the City has not issued a permit for Kodak Black Day, and therefore the event is not currently authorized to be held," general manager of CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches Mike Sophia told TMZ.