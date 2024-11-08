Plies Blasts America For Donald Trump Election

Is Plies being a sore loser?

Upon Donald Trump's return to the White House, Plies expressed disappointment to his fans, reflecting on what he sees as a shift in American values. Known for his surprisingly outspoken support for Kamala Harris, the “Buss It Baby Pt. 2” hitmaker wasn't afraid to critique the election results. Trump's victory, the “Real Goon” says, reveals an unsettling embrace of deceit and darkness that characterized Trump's campaign and popularity.

The Florida rap star, who has long rallied his fanbase to stand firm in their beliefs and vote with conviction, admitted that Trump’s decisive win in his home state was frustrating. He voiced his empathy for his supporters, wishing he could shield them from the outcome, though he notably refrained from extending any goodwill to Trump’s base. Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Trump on his election via phone call on Wednesday morning (Nov. 6).

Plies Is Disappointed In The Nation After Election

Plies’ disappointment runs deeper than political allegiance; he sees it as a broader reflection of lost integrity in the country. For him, this election has cast a harsh light on what he perceives as a public endorsement of divisive values. This shift is perhaps most apparent in his commentary about “character in the country,” which he feels has eroded amid a culture fixated on controversy over decency.