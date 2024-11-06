Lil Pump Takes A "Victory Lap" To Celebrate Trump's Presidency

Lil Pump puts up a middle finger to the haters after Trump makes history.

Lil Pump has the last laugh after Donald Trump was elected 47th President of the United States after years of backlash. To win a second presidential term, Trump received 277 electoral votes over Vice President Kamala Harris's 224. In an Instagram post, the "Gucci Gang" hitmaker addressed everyone who hated him for aligning with Trump's campaign by wearing a MAGA hat next to Trump via television.



Marveling at Trump's track record, Pump unleashes great vengeance and furious anger in the post. The explicit caption includes 22 American flag emojis: “They put him in jail try to assassinate him and he’s still here and became president that’s a fucking warrior MAGA. I lost a lot of friends over this, but don’t come back over on this side because now Trump won and your dumbass was on the other side. Everybody was so pussy to endorse Trump, but guess what I speak what was on my mind and I don’t give a fuck .”

Pump Trolls Kamala Harris & Trump's Haters Waving The American Flag

Lil Pump was one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in pop culture. The rap star and Trump first became acquainted during Trump's reelection campaign in 2020, when he introduced him as "Lil Pimp." During the campaign, Pump defended Trump while trolling Kamala Harris and Taylor Swift, who supported Harris. On his celebratory post, Lil Pump turned off comments. This is one of those things that many artists do as a means to avoid criticism. It seems like Pump is not exempt.