Lil Pump Takes His Taylor Swift Trolling To The Next Level With His Latest Outfit Choice

Lil Pump Arrives In Japan
NARITA, JAPAN - APRIL 21: Rapper Lil Pump is seen on arrival at Narita International Airport on April 21, 2022 in Narita, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/GC Images)
Lil Pump is still going after Taylor Swift on social media.

Lil Pump shared a picture of himself wearing a white t-shirt with the phrase, "F*ck Talor [sic] Swift," written on it for his latest Instagram post. In the caption, he wrote: "JUST A QUICK REMINDER FOR THE SWIFTIES." It's the latest of several posts Pump has directed at Swift since she endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. Pump has been a vocal supporter of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, for years at this point.

Swift made her endorsement of Harris in a post on Instagram, earlier this month, after the Vice President took on Trump in a presidential debate. She wrote: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Kamala Harris Endorses Kamala Harris For President

TOPSHOT - This illustration photo taken in Washington, DC on September 10, 2024, shows US singer Taylor Swift's Instagram post endorsing US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Pop superstar Taylor Swift on September 10, 2024, endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the US presidential contest against Donald Trump, saying she was a "warrior." "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she posted on her Instagram account. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Pump hasn't been the only one to criticize Swift on social media in response to the move. Trump also wrote on his Turth Social media platform: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Additionally, he discussed her endorsement during an appearance on Fox & Friends, comparing her to Patrick Mahomes' wife, Britney. “Well, I actually like Mrs. [Patrick] Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said at the time. Swift, who is dating Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce, has become close friends with Britney over the last year.

Lil Pump Trolls Taylor Swift On Instagram

Check out Pump's latest attempt at trolling Swift on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Pump, Taylor Swift, and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

