Donald Trump Furiously Posts: "I Hate Taylor Swift!" After Kamala Harris Endorsement

Donald Trump turned his ire to Taylor Swift with his latest viral post.

Donald Trump slammed Taylor Swift with an emphatic post on his Truth Social website on Sunday after the pop singer endorsed his opponent, Kamala Harris, last week. Writing in all-caps, he proclaimed: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Outside of Swift endorsing Harris, it's unclear what prompted the post.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she wrote in the recent announcement. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Taylor Swift Attends MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for "Fortnight" onstage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Despite the anger in Trump's post, it's not the first time he spoke on Swift since the endorsement. Appearing on Fox & Friends after taking on Harris in a debate, he said of the singer: “Well, I actually like Mrs. [Patrick] Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said. Swift has attended many Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Britney Mahomes. On Sunday, she watched as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, helped the team beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Donald Trump Calls Out Taylor Swift

In other Trump news, he survived another assassination attempt on Sunday while golfing in Florida. Check out Trump's fiery post on Truth Social below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.