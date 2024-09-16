Donald Trump Furiously Posts: "I Hate Taylor Swift!" After Kamala Harris Endorsement

BYCole Blake108 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Former President Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Doral, Florida
DORAL, FLORIDA - JULY 09: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Trump National Doral Golf Club on July 09, 2024 in Doral, Florida. Trump continues to campaign across the country. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Donald Trump turned his ire to Taylor Swift with his latest viral post.

Donald Trump slammed Taylor Swift with an emphatic post on his Truth Social website on Sunday after the pop singer endorsed his opponent, Kamala Harris, last week. Writing in all-caps, he proclaimed: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Outside of Swift endorsing Harris, it's unclear what prompted the post.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she wrote in the recent announcement. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Read More: Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement Sparks Clashing Reactions Online

Taylor Swift Attends MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for "Fortnight" onstage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Despite the anger in Trump's post, it's not the first time he spoke on Swift since the endorsement. Appearing on Fox & Friends after taking on Harris in a debate, he said of the singer: “Well, I actually like Mrs. [Patrick] Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said. Swift has attended many Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Britney Mahomes. On Sunday, she watched as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, helped the team beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Donald Trump Calls Out Taylor Swift

In other Trump news, he survived another assassination attempt on Sunday while golfing in Florida. Check out Trump's fiery post on Truth Social below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Caitlin Clark May Have Just Backed Kamala Harris After Taylor Swift Endorsement

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...