Lil Pump Tweets "F**k" Eminem And Taylor Swift During Election Celebration

NBA: Finals-Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; American Rapper Lil Pump performs during halftime in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Pumpernickel is at it again.

Lil Pump is the MAGA rapper. People like Tom Macdonald and Kid Rock can try all they want, but Pump has really cornered the market on supporting Donald Trump. The rapper has been rocking the red hat since he was accidentally called "Little Pimp" in 2020, and he's overjoyed with the results of the latest election. Lil Pump posted a video of him celebrating the night of the election. He was obviously happy, but he made sure to throw insults at some of Kamala Harris' most notable supporters in the process. Because why not?

"F**k Taylor Swift," he tweeted. "F**k Eminem … This is the best day of my life." Lil Pump then took aim at the many, many people who knock him for his lack of intelligence. "You might think I’m dumb, but I’m very smart I’mma keep it that way." The rapper then claimed that he was planning to leave the country if Kamala Harris had managed to secure the electoral college. "Thank God Donald Trump won because if not, I would’ve left the country," he added. You can scroll through Lil Pump's Twitter account to get the full breadth of his election day tweets. There's lots of praise leveled at Trump, and lots of hatred aimed towards anyone who opposed him.

Lil Pump Previously Dissed Slim And Swift On Twitter

Lil Pump has taken issue with Taylor Swift and Eminem in the past. The rapper called out the former when she confirmed that she was endorsing Kamala Harris for president. “Taylor Swift, you have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala," he tweeted at the pop star. "You said do ur research, clearly you didn’t do ur research. Right after the debate u endorsed her lol Right after she lied many many times!" Pump was similarly outraged when Eminem threw his support behind Harris. The rapper showed up at Harris' rally in Detroit, and Lil Pump decided to invoke Em's daughter. "F*ck you and f*ck Hailie," he said via IG.

Lil Pump's mouth has always run a mile a minute. He has decided to up this, however, with regards to the election. He praised himself for supporting Donald Trump when he claimed other artists were too scared to do so. "Everybody was so p**sy to endorse Trump, but guess what, I speak what was on my mind and I don’t give a f*ck," he added. "I told you he was gonna win four years ago you guys looked at me crazy now look this country is gonna be its best." Time will tell if Pumpernickel gets what he wants.

