Lil Pump Sued By Man Who Alleges The Rapper Assaulted Him On Stream

Pumpernickel was allegedly out of pocket.

Do you remember the last big Lil Pump song? Neither do we. The rapper has become a lightning rod for controversy. So much so, in fact, that it's overshadowed the reason he became famous in the first place. The only time we seem to hear about the Harverd Graduate, it's because he said something outrageous or made a bold political statement. This latest headline, however, is because Lil Pump was accused of doing something outrageous. A man named Edwin Valenzuela is suing the rapper for allegedly beating him up during a live stream.

Lil Pump is being sued by Valenzuela over a live stream that took place on August 12, 2024. The latter is an Uber driver, according to In Touch Weekly. He transported Pump and YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy to a location to shoot an episode of Catching Predators. The premise of the streaming show, as outlined in the suit, is to catch pedophiles and then subject them to pranks and abuse as a result. "Public pranks that push the boundaries of comfort and legality," the suit added. Valenzuela claimed Lil Pump and Vitaly proceeded to corner him. They allegedly read fake messages in which the Plaintiff "talked" to minors.

Lil Pump Is Being Sued For Civil Conspiracy Assault

Despite Valenzuela's protests, he alleges Lil Pump and Vitaly started to beat him up. He alleges that Lil Pump punched him in the head and proceeded to kick him in the stomach once he fell to the ground. It gets worse. Valenzuela alleges that Pump and Vitaly urged him to eat a used condom by putting it on his ear. Furthermore, the suit claims that the rapper threatened to feed the Uber driver to gators. "Plaintiff was bombarded by verbal abuse, including racial slurs," the suit claimed. "Defendants screaming in his face. All while being urged by an attorney to sign a release for a 'gameshow.'"

Valenzuela is suing Lil Pump for civil conspiracy assault, false imprisonment, civil theft and battery. He is reportedly seeking unspecified damages. This is not the first time the Catching Predators stream has led to legal action. SportSkeeda reported that Vitaly was sued by a man who claims he was wrongfully called a predator during a June live stream. Conversely, the controversial YouTube star threatened to sue Offset when the rapper failed to show up to a Catching Predators shoot in August.