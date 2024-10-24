Beyonce Will Reportedly Attend Kamala Harris’ Houston Rally This Week

According to multiple reports, Beyonce is planning to attend Kamala Harris' rally tomorrow (October 25). The rally is set to take place in the songstress' hometown of Houston, TX. At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether she'll perform, address the room, or simply watch the Democratic candidate deliver one of her last speeches before election day on November 5.
The DNC’s event posting for the rally has already confirmed that Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles, as well as Willie Nelson, will be in attendance. This is far from the first time Beyonce has been linked to Kamala Harris, however.
Beyonce To Support Kamala Harris At Campaign Event
Back in August, it was rumored that she'd appear at the Democratic National Convention, which didn't end up happening. According to Billboard, some event staffers were even led to falsely believe that she was on the premises. Beyonce's song "Freedom" has also been used heavily throughout Harris' campaign. Over the summer, CNN confirmed that she was given direct approval from Beyonce to use the song.
Bey won't be the first female celebrity to support Harris at a campaign event either. In July, Megan Thee Stallion also performed at her rally in Georgia. She delivered a mashup of hits like "Body," "Mamushi," and more, debuting her Hotties for Harris campaign. "Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies," she told the audience at the time. "If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for." What do you think of Beyonce reportedly planning to attend Kamala Harris' rally in Houston tomorrow? Do you hope she'll perform? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.