Beyonce Will Reportedly Attend Kamala Harris’ Houston Rally This Week

Kamala Harris will be in Beyonce's hometown tomorrow.

According to multiple reports, Beyonce is planning to attend Kamala Harris' rally tomorrow (October 25). The rally is set to take place in the songstress' hometown of Houston, TX. At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether she'll perform, address the room, or simply watch the Democratic candidate deliver one of her last speeches before election day on November 5.

The DNC’s event posting for the rally has already confirmed that Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles, as well as Willie Nelson, will be in attendance. This is far from the first time Beyonce has been linked to Kamala Harris, however.

Beyonce To Support Kamala Harris At Campaign Event

Back in August, it was rumored that she'd appear at the Democratic National Convention, which didn't end up happening. According to Billboard, some event staffers were even led to falsely believe that she was on the premises. Beyonce's song "Freedom" has also been used heavily throughout Harris' campaign. Over the summer, CNN confirmed that she was given direct approval from Beyonce to use the song.