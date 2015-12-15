merry christmas
- SongsBabyTron Wishes Us A Very "MERRY S**TMAS" On New Single & Music Video: StreamThe S***ty Boyz leader is repping his set to close out the year, bringing us "12 Days of Christmas," but with a Detroit rap twist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramRick Ross Proves His Family Knows How To Coordinate For ChristmasAlthough he didn't participate in matching with the squad, Rick Ross cheered up his fans for Christmas by showing off a flick of the family in matching onesies.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicKodak Black Throws A Christmas Toy Drive From Behind BarsAlthough currently locked up, rapper Kodak Black found a way to bring some holiday spirit to Broward County with a toy drive for more than 60 families.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSnoop Dogg Brings G-Funk To The Holidays With "Doggy Dogg Christmas"West Coast rap vet Snoop Dogg is bringing the holiday spirit with his new song "Doggy Dogg Christmas," an ode to one of the greatest times of the year.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicMariah Carey Drops Full Trailer For "Magical Christmas Special""Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" premieres next week on Apple TV+, and now you can get a preview of the special guests and vivid animations in the newly-released official trailer.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomColorado Bank Robber Tosses Around Money On Street & Shouts "Merry Christmas"Free this man! By Noah C
- NewsTeejayx6 Has A New Scam Idea On "Merry XMAS"Teejayx6 drops a new song for the holidays.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Commences Her Christmas Takeover With Walkers AdThe Queen of Christmas takes the reigns. By Noah C
- MusicDrake Wishes His Adoring Fans A Merry ChristmasI know when that sleigh bell ring...By Chantilly Post
- NewsMariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Breaks Spotify RecordMariah Carey's Christmas song breaks a Spotify record on Christmas Eve.By Rose Lilah
- SocietyMeek Mill Plays Santa: Gives Kid A New XBox After His Was StolenMeek Mill doubles back with a brand new Xbox for this Philly kid.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentChristmas Day Instagram Gallery: Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, 2 Chainz & MoreCheck out how rappers and celebs are celebrating Christmas across the world of Instagram.By Rose Lilah
- Entertainment50 Cent Trolls Adrian Broner For Christmas50 Cent has a joke for every holiday.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentChristmas Day Netflix List: What To Watch For The HolidayMerry Christmas!! Time for some Netflix, family and chill.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosKodak Black Gets Festive With "Christmas In Miami"Kodak Black is joined by Yung Miami in the visuals for "Christmas in Miami."
By Rose Lilah
- MusicIt's Lit! This Travis Scott Christmas Light Show Is A Must WatchOne music fan is getting creative with his Christmas lights this year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLebron James Facetimes With Ecstatic Daughter On Christmas MorningLebron's daughter is beyond excited by her Christmas gifts.
By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Yachty Gives Entire Sailing Team Rolexes For ChristmasLil Yachty blessed his whole team this Christmas.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentMerry Christmas: See How All Your Favorite Artists Are CelebratingScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Offset, 50 Cent and more give us a glimpse at their Christmas festivities.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsCurren$y, UnoTheActivist & More Talk Christmas, Album Of The YearWhile at Rolling Loud's Cali edition the other weekend, we chopped it up with a few rappers on some year-end favorites and Christmas.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentWe Asked 21 Savage, Tory Lanez, 2 Chainz & More About Christmas & New Year's EveMerry Christmas!! We ask some of your favorite rappers their favorite thing about Christmas and their New Year's plans.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: December 14The Weeknd falls to a new lord of the charts.By Chris Tart
- NewsMerry XmasFetty Wap delivers a Christmas song, "Merry Xmas."By Rose Lilah