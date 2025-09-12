Hit-Boy Taps AZ Chike, BabyTron & Spank Nitti James For New Single "Start Dissin'"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 402 Views
Hit-Boy is behind the boards on "Start Dissin'" alongside Scott Storch, and trades sick bars with Spank Nitti James, BabyTron, and AZ Chike.

Hit-Boy is finally back, and a recent run of great singles has even more to offer this week. Alongside MCs Spank Nitti James, AZ Chike, and BabyTron – plus assistance behind the boards from the one and only Scott Storch – he produced and floated over the new West Coast banger "Start Dissin'."

This is a very fun and detailed jam thanks to so many melodic elements and leads throughout the charismatic and sharp verses. The "Wheel Of Fortune" producer does a lot with an ascending piano line, wailing synthesizers, rising tones, and a crisp, minimal drum pattern. Performance-wise, we really couldn't ask for more from these MCs, who show off focused flows and a lot of standout lines regarding certain lawsuit-pursuing rappers, OKC's 2025 NBA championship, and... Let's just call it self-love.

Hearing Spank Nitti James on this beat is particularly heartening after his previous Hit-Boy collab, "Eat Couch" and their High-Class Wiggler project. Furthermore, Hit is as smooth as butter, BabyTron is as hilarious as ever, and AZ Chike continues to command with a cold demeanor. Hopefully we get more collaborations of this scale in the future, as these kinds of posse cuts are always a treat.

Although Hit-Boy's sadly facing some external strife, it seems like his foot is firmly on the gas ahead of whatever he's cooking up next. "Start Dissin'" sounds like a challenge at first, and it's gratifying to know that it will be a hard one to succeed in... Lest you face these fiery pens again.

Hit-Boy, Spank Nitti James, BabyTron & AZ Chike – "Start Dissin'"

Quotable Lyrics
You aren't accustomed to this life, you a rookie, I'm a vet,
Spent too many years worried about money, stressed,
I was broke and burnt out, f***ed up, and depressed,
Now I'm stuffing blue-faced hundreds all in her breast

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
