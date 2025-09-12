Hit-Boy is finally back, and a recent run of great singles has even more to offer this week. Alongside MCs Spank Nitti James, AZ Chike, and BabyTron – plus assistance behind the boards from the one and only Scott Storch – he produced and floated over the new West Coast banger "Start Dissin'."

This is a very fun and detailed jam thanks to so many melodic elements and leads throughout the charismatic and sharp verses. The "Wheel Of Fortune" producer does a lot with an ascending piano line, wailing synthesizers, rising tones, and a crisp, minimal drum pattern. Performance-wise, we really couldn't ask for more from these MCs, who show off focused flows and a lot of standout lines regarding certain lawsuit-pursuing rappers, OKC's 2025 NBA championship, and... Let's just call it self-love.

Hearing Spank Nitti James on this beat is particularly heartening after his previous Hit-Boy collab, "Eat Couch" and their High-Class Wiggler project. Furthermore, Hit is as smooth as butter, BabyTron is as hilarious as ever, and AZ Chike continues to command with a cold demeanor. Hopefully we get more collaborations of this scale in the future, as these kinds of posse cuts are always a treat.

Although Hit-Boy's sadly facing some external strife, it seems like his foot is firmly on the gas ahead of whatever he's cooking up next. "Start Dissin'" sounds like a challenge at first, and it's gratifying to know that it will be a hard one to succeed in... Lest you face these fiery pens again.

Hit-Boy, Spank Nitti James, BabyTron & AZ Chike – "Start Dissin'"