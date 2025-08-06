Hit-Boy & Spank Nitti James Reconnect On Party Cut "Eat Couch"

Hit-Boy and Spank Nitti James are already back together just two months after dropping a collab tape titled "High-Class Wiggler."

At the end of July, producer extraordinaire Hit-Boy had billboards pop up that read, "What's The Deal With Hit-Boy?" That intriguing question suggests that he's been inactive for some time. However, that simply hasn't been the case. The Fontana, California native has put two projects and a few singles this year.

So, that's not it. What it could be is a new project announcement though. The "N****s In Paris" beat maker did drop a track titled "What's the Deal" on July 24. Maybe this could be the title track of his next LP. We honestly don't know, but it's fun to speculate these things.

Hopefully, that turns out to be the case because he's back this week with another offering in "Eat Couch." This one costars Spank Nitti James, a fellow Cali native who teamed up with the do-it-all talent for one of his aforementioned 2025 tapes.

That would be High-Class Wiggler which came out on June 13 and contained 13 tracks. Clearly, they like how they jive with one another a song because they already have another collab.

"Eat Couch" is a track made specifically for the night club or the strip club as both rappers flaunt their style and ability to pull women. It's also raunchy with the title of the song suggesting the rappers are getting down to business, if you catch our drift.

The music video backs up the naughty energy, with twerk offs and a plethora of models. Weirdly, controversial internet personality Charleston White makes a random cameo. He was a part of the mini rollout for the track that Hit-Boy documented on his Instagram.

Overall, it's a straightforward single that knows what it is and doesn't try to overstep any boundaries. Spin the bouncy "Eat Couch" below.

Hit-Boy & Spank Nitti James "Eat Couch"

