Hit-Boy, the multi-platinum producer, is one of the hardest working in the industry. He has been for years, but especially during 2025. He's continued to work with the up-and-coming and more underground West Coast names lately, dropping single after single.
The Fontana, California native also has a handful of collab tapes with said artists, such as LaRussell and Spank Nitti James. The latter's was the most recent to release, that being High-Class Wiggler in June. This is slowly and quietly becoming a new fun duo to keep on your radar, with them delivering yet another joint.
It's out this weekend and its titled "N.T.A.B." or "Never Trust A B*tch." It also guest stars Lefty Gunplay, who has also been on a tear of his own since his viral GNX contribution. Together, this trio is delivering a raunchy, nightclub banger all about debauchery and staying promiscuous.
Hit-Boy, true to his growth, is not only the producer, but a rapper as well here. It's bouncy, kind of dark, and braggadocious.
"WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH HIT-BOY?" has been a slogan that the superstar has been using a lot lately. It's honestly genius because we are wondering just that.
Is he teasing a massive album similar to what Metro Boomin did with his 2000s Atlanta tape A FUTURISTIC SUMMA? Hit-Boy certainly has the standing and respect amongst his peers to bring together tons of West Coast MCs to hit on a nostalgic era?
We are certainly intrigued and we hope we get that question answered. For now, you can check out "N.T.A.B." with the YouTube link below with the flashy visual.