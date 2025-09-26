Hit-Boy Keeps The Club Anthems Coming With Spank Nitti James & Lefty Gunplay Collab "N.T.A.B."

BY Zachary Horvath 213 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hit-boy hit-boy
Hit-Boy has kept the singles coming in waves all year long and he's showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

Hit-Boy, the multi-platinum producer, is one of the hardest working in the industry. He has been for years, but especially during 2025. He's continued to work with the up-and-coming and more underground West Coast names lately, dropping single after single.

The Fontana, California native also has a handful of collab tapes with said artists, such as LaRussell and Spank Nitti James. The latter's was the most recent to release, that being High-Class Wiggler in June. This is slowly and quietly becoming a new fun duo to keep on your radar, with them delivering yet another joint.

It's out this weekend and its titled "N.T.A.B." or "Never Trust A B*tch." It also guest stars Lefty Gunplay, who has also been on a tear of his own since his viral GNX contribution. Together, this trio is delivering a raunchy, nightclub banger all about debauchery and staying promiscuous.

Hit-Boy, true to his growth, is not only the producer, but a rapper as well here. It's bouncy, kind of dark, and braggadocious.

"WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH HIT-BOY?" has been a slogan that the superstar has been using a lot lately. It's honestly genius because we are wondering just that.

Is he teasing a massive album similar to what Metro Boomin did with his 2000s Atlanta tape A FUTURISTIC SUMMA? Hit-Boy certainly has the standing and respect amongst his peers to bring together tons of West Coast MCs to hit on a nostalgic era?

We are certainly intrigued and we hope we get that question answered. For now, you can check out "N.T.A.B." with the YouTube link below with the flashy visual.

Read More: Young Thug's New Album "UY Scuti": Everything We Know So Far

Hit-Boy, Spank Nitti James, & Lefty Gunplay "N.T.A.B."

Read Nore: The 8 Greatest On-Court Moments In The Air Jordan 12

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
hit-boy Songs Hit-Boy & Spank Nitti James Reconnect On Party Cut "Eat Couch" 2.1K
Hit Boy AZ Chike BabyTron Spank Nitti James Start Dissin Stream Songs Hit-Boy Taps AZ Chike, BabyTron & Spank Nitti James For New Single "Start Dissin'" 1.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
Comments 0