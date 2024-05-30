Big Hit, Hit-Boy And The Alchemist Deliver On Gritty "Black & Whites"

Big Hit, Hit-Boy and The Alchemist represent three different phases of hip-hop. Big Hit brings the gritty appeal of an industry veteran despite being relatively new to the game. His son, Hit-Boy, has been one of the most versatile producers of the last decade. The Alchemist, meanwhile, has been lacing beats for the best rappers in the game for over thirty years. There was a risk that bunching them together would result in their strengths canceling out, resulting in a subpar album. Thankfully, that's not what happened here.

Black & Whites, the debut album from this trio, is a triumph. In a very particular field, that is. The album is not going for summer playlists or radio play, it's going for the grime and the soulfulness of the best street albums the genre has to offer. "Heartless" sees Big Hit weave cold-blooded bars over an Alchemist beat with a gorgeous vocal sample. There's no drums, just Hit's propulsive flow and Alc's wizardy working in tandem. The soul chops on "Sly, Slick & Wicked" and the titular track are worth the price of admission. Hit-Boy and Alchemist have incredible chemistry behind the boards, and nearly steal the show from their emcee. Fortunately, Big Hit brings his A-game whenever he's paired with guest features.

Big Hit And His Producers Attempt Different Styles

The rapper and Boldy James sound mean as hell on the the East Coast-centric "Godfather, Pt. 2." Then the former turns around and trades verse space with HitgirlLENA on the effortlessly catchy, West Coast-bounce of "Gank Move." "Gank Move" closes out Black & Whites on a deceptively warm note, but most of what's here is chilly, efficient, and excellently made. If you liked the promo single "Drug Tzar," you're going to love the rest of what's here.

Drug Tzar Only Weight I Feel Godfather, Pt. 2 (featuring Boldy James) Heartless Foreclosure Temperature Check Black & Whites Champion Count Your Blessings (featuring Killa Twan, LongBodyy & Figg Rarri) Sly, Sick & Wicked (featuring C3) Dirtball Gank Move (featuring HitgirlLENA)

