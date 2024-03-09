Big Hit Addresses Conspiracy Theories That He's Actually Nipsey Hussle

Big Hit has released a skit addressing the long-standing conspiracy theory that he's actually Nipsey Hussle. “STOP FEEDING INTO THE CONSPIRACIES I AM NOT NIPSEY HUSSLE,” Hit wrote as a captioned to the interaction with a random man outside his hotel. In the video, the man reveals that he believes Big Hit is actually Nipsey Hussle.

However, based on the comments, Hit will be fighting the allegations a while longer. “He said what everybody Been thinking. [laughing emoji], wrote one user. “[laughing emoji] every outsider Think every south cali n-gga from the streets look an sound alike …had a girl tell me I look like nipsey just foolishness ..no I’m just from the west stop it [laughing, okay emojis],” a second comment read.

Charleston White Warned To Keep Nipsey Hussle's Name Out His Mouth

Of course, not everyone gets to laugh about Nipsey. Last year, Charleston White was confronted by a group of Nipsey's friends. White was no fan of Nipsey and has often gone out of his way to trash the late rapper. In the video, one person can be heard telling White to "keep Nip's name out your mouth", which leads to a full-blown confrontation. White responded by attempting to mace the group. As they rush inside the hotel, they can be heard saying "why n-gga spraying shit?" Both knives and mace are fully legal in the state of Arizona.

The moment came during a wild weekend in which White was meant to fight in a boxing match. After pepper spraying his boxing opponent the day before, White got into an altercation with a man at his hotel. The man shoved White, who then hit him with an unfolded flip knife, colloquially referred to as a "pig poker". They jawed for a minute or so, White now brandishing the knife, before the man got into the elevator. The video, shot by one of the man's friends, showed that the man was bleeding from a laceration on his head. It was later revealed that this was once again Suede the Plug God, White's boxing opponent.

