Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist Share Ferocious Black & White Music Video For "Temperature Check"

BYLavender Alexandria207 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace After Party
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Hit-Boy attends Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace After Party at the Encore Beach Club at Encore Las Vegas on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic,)
The video is already racking up thousands of views in just a few hours.

Last month, Hit-Boy teamed up with his dad Big Hit for a new collaborative project. It isn't the first time the pair have crossed paths following last year's Surf Or Drown Vol. 2. This time around, they also recruited The Alchemist to serve on production. The resulting project is called Blacks & Whites and it features appearances from Boldy James, Killa Twan, LongBodyy, Figg Rarri, and C3. But the most notable guest appearance elaborated on the family affair at the album's core by inviting on Hit-Boy's sister HitgirlLena. The track was hyped up by rappers like Big Sean and A$AP Rocky praising the inclusion of the entire family together on the song.

The record was preceded by numerous singles multiple of which got music videos of their own. Now that the record is out the trio have seen fit to drop yet another music video. This time it's the song "Temperature Check" which turns up right in the middle of the album proper. Like all the videos from this era so far it's shot in stark black and white, which fits well with the album title. Though the song is short they pack quite a lot of different material into the less than two-minute video. The visuals have already racked up more than 5 million views in just a few hours. Check out the full video below.

Read More: Hit-Boy Tells The Story Behind Drake And Justin Bieber's Hit Song "Right Here"

Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist Share "Temperature Check" Visuals

The last single from the record was called "Drug Czar." It preceded the record by just a few days and got a some visuals of its own. The song followed up the closing track "Gank Move," the single that featured an appearance from HitgirlLena.

What do you think of the new music video for Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Alchemist's song "Temperature Check?" Which of the songs from their new album Blacks & Whites is your favorite? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, & Big Hit Recreate Iconic "Office Space" Scene To Promote Their Upcoming Album

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Bottega Veneta - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025MusicASAP Rocky And Big Sean Show Love To Hit-Boy's New Family-Assisted Single2.2K
big-hit-drug-tzarMusicBig Hit, Hit-Boy And The Alchemist Deliver On Gritty "Black & Whites"3.2K
1.83.0-YUEEKMDCEGFILL3WP52N3AMC6E.0.2-8MusicHit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist Link With HitgirlLena For "Black & Whites" Single "Gank Move"2.9K
big hit drug tzarMusicHit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist Tease "Black & Whites" One Final Time With "Drug Tzar"3.6K