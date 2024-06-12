Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist Share Ferocious Black & White Music Video For "Temperature Check"

The video is already racking up thousands of views in just a few hours.

Last month, Hit-Boy teamed up with his dad Big Hit for a new collaborative project. It isn't the first time the pair have crossed paths following last year's Surf Or Drown Vol. 2. This time around, they also recruited The Alchemist to serve on production. The resulting project is called Blacks & Whites and it features appearances from Boldy James, Killa Twan, LongBodyy, Figg Rarri, and C3. But the most notable guest appearance elaborated on the family affair at the album's core by inviting on Hit-Boy's sister HitgirlLena. The track was hyped up by rappers like Big Sean and A$AP Rocky praising the inclusion of the entire family together on the song.

The record was preceded by numerous singles multiple of which got music videos of their own. Now that the record is out the trio have seen fit to drop yet another music video. This time it's the song "Temperature Check" which turns up right in the middle of the album proper. Like all the videos from this era so far it's shot in stark black and white, which fits well with the album title. Though the song is short they pack quite a lot of different material into the less than two-minute video. The visuals have already racked up more than 5 million views in just a few hours. Check out the full video below.

Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist Share "Temperature Check" Visuals

The last single from the record was called "Drug Czar." It preceded the record by just a few days and got a some visuals of its own. The song followed up the closing track "Gank Move," the single that featured an appearance from HitgirlLena.