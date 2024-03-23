Hit-Boy Tells The Story Behind Drake And Justin Bieber's Hit Song "Right Here"

In a surprising revelation, Grammy-winning producer Hit-Boy has shed light on the intricate decision-making process that led to Drake and Justin Bieber's chart-topping single "Right Here." Originally crafted for a Big Sean and J. Cole collaboration, the beat found its way into the hands of two different camps. This is what ultimately shaped the trajectory of the song and the careers involved. Moreover, taking to Instagram, Hit-Boy shared a captivating video from the studio session where Drake and Bieber worked their magic on the track. In his post, the All-Star producer told the story of how the beat came to be. Moreover, he revealed its initial intended destination on Big Sean's "24k of Gold," a track from his Detroit mixtape.

However, in a candid reflection, Hit-Boy described the dilemma he faced in deciding which artist to send the beat to. Despite its alignment with Sean and Cole's vision, Hit-Boy ultimately made the tough call to offer the track to Drake and Bieber. It was a decision not taken lightly, but one that was endorsed by Sean himself, who recognized the opportunity for Hit-Boy's career to soar with the collaboration. Acknowledging Sean's selflessness and support, Hit-Boy expressed his gratitude, recognizing the rapper's integrity and understanding of the music industry's dynamics. Furthermore, the gesture speaks volumes about the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among artists. Even in the competitive landscape of hip-hop.

Hit-Boy Tells The Story Of "Right Here"

“Crazy story for throwback thursday,” Hit-Boy wrote. “this is a clip of justin bieber and drake working on a beat i produced for their song ‘right here.’ the funny thing is big sean and j cole had a song called ’24k of gold’ over the same beat and i had to choose who to give the beat to. that was TOUGH but sean being the solid dude he is told me to run it with bieber and drake cuz he knew it was a a1 look for me." "Salute to him for that," he continued. "I never even knew they caught a vibe to the second beat playing at the end i made that too. Time flies.” Furthermore, he shouted out fellow producer Key Wane. "Shout to bro @keywane for flipping the 24k of gold joint and goin crzy on it.”

Furthermore, Hit-Boy offered glowing praise for both Big Sean and Drake, highlighting their reputations as individuals of character and influence within the industry. Their involvement in the song's journey only adds to its legacy and significance within the realm of modern music. The story serves as a testament to the power of collaboration, the importance of mentorship, and the unpredictability of success in the world of hip-hop. In sharing this behind-the-scenes glimpse, Hit-Boy invites fans to appreciate the intricate tapestry of decisions, relationships, and moments that shape the songs we know and love, reminding us that sometimes the most impactful stories lie beneath the surface.

