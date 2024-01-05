Hit-Boy Is Over The Moon About Getting Praise From Timbaland

Even Hit-Boy gets starstruck sometimes. The celebrated producer recently received a compliment that held special significance for him. And it came from none other than his hero, Timbaland. The 36-year-old hitmaker shared the heartwarming moment on social media, underscoring the impact of recognition from someone he looked up to. On Monday (January 1), Hit-Boy posted a video featuring his father, Big Hit, working out while one of his latest music videos with The Game played on a television screen in front of him. Moreoever, the video showcased a proud father supporting his son's achievements in the music industry.

Notable figures in the hip-hop community, including DJ Premier, Meek Mill, and Paul Wall, joined the comments section to express their admiration for the father-son duo. However, what seemed to touch Hit-Boy the most was a compliment from Timbaland, a figure he considers a hero. Furthermore, in the screenshot shared on Twitter, Timbaland's comment read: "This boy producing his asss offf putting out his dad the hardest shit ever!!!!!!!!" Hit-Boy reshared the comment, capturing the moment with the caption, "Nah I used to practice making beats as a teenager by biting Timbaland and all my other heroes so this hit different. I’m whaaaa."

Hit-Boy Is In Awe

The significance of Timbaland's recognition lies in the fact that Hit-Boy acknowledges him as one of his early influences and mentors. Moreover, the admission that he used to practice making beats by studying Timbaland and other heroes adds a layer of nostalgia and authenticity to the moment. Furthermore, it highlights the impact that mentorship and inspiration can have on an artist's journey.

This interaction not only showcases the supportive nature of the hip-hop community but also emphasizes the importance of acknowledgment from those who paved the way. In the dynamic world of music production, where influences play a crucial role, Timbaland's praise becomes a powerful testament to the growth and success of Hit-Boy. However, it also serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of the hip-hop landscape across generations. What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know on HNHH!

