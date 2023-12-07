Timbaland Compares Kanye West To A "Greek God"

"I love that man," Timbaland says of Ye.

BYCaroline Fisher
2006 MTV Video Music Awards - Timbaland Pre-VMA Bash Hosted by GQ, Best Buy, Helio, Hennessy, Mo√´t and Chandon

During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Timbaland shared his thoughts on Kanye West. He had nothing but nice things to say about the Chicago-born performer, even going the extra mile and comparing him to a Greek god. The producer explained that receiving praise from Ye for his work on "Stronger" was a huge compliment, and reassured him that he was doing something right.

“I look at Kanye as a teacher. I love that man,” Timbaland explained. “Just following his personality and the switch ups – like for me, that’s intriguing. He’s giving you so much information that some of it might don’t dial in correct but it’s like, you know how some people will talk from interviews and it’s like, ‘You didn’t hear him say that?’ Because he’s like a prophet.

Read More: Timbaland's 7 Best Pop Collaborations

Timbaland On Receiving Praise From Kanye West

Timbaland went on to describe how getting props from West gave him a major confidence boost. “I ain’t gon’ say a God but he’s like a Zeus or one of those… Poseidon," he continued. "Like a Greek god. He’s that. Then to hear one of those guys say I’m doing great – it kind of gives you affirmation that I gotta turn my stuff up. It’s like confirmation.” This is far from the first time Timbaland had nice things to say about Kanye West, however. Earlier this year, he suggested that Ye headline the Super Bowl halftime show, noting how groundbreaking the performance would be.

“Yo, I was thinking, if Kanye was to do the Super Bowl, that almost would be like watching Motown 25 ’cause that boy is serious. Don’t you ever forget it,” he said in an Instagram Story in February. “Dat boy Ye doing the Super Bowl they wouldn’t be ready,” he also added. What do you think of Timbaland's recent comments on Kanye West? What about him comparing Ye to a Greek God? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Timbaland's 7 Biggest Productions

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.