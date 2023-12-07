Timbaland Compares Kanye West To A "Greek God"

During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Timbaland shared his thoughts on Kanye West. He had nothing but nice things to say about the Chicago-born performer, even going the extra mile and comparing him to a Greek god. The producer explained that receiving praise from Ye for his work on "Stronger" was a huge compliment, and reassured him that he was doing something right.

“I look at Kanye as a teacher. I love that man,” Timbaland explained. “Just following his personality and the switch ups – like for me, that’s intriguing. He’s giving you so much information that some of it might don’t dial in correct but it’s like, you know how some people will talk from interviews and it’s like, ‘You didn’t hear him say that?’ Because he’s like a prophet.”

Timbaland On Receiving Praise From Kanye West

Timbaland went on to describe how getting props from West gave him a major confidence boost. “I ain’t gon’ say a God but he’s like a Zeus or one of those… Poseidon," he continued. "Like a Greek god. He’s that. Then to hear one of those guys say I’m doing great – it kind of gives you affirmation that I gotta turn my stuff up. It’s like confirmation.” This is far from the first time Timbaland had nice things to say about Kanye West, however. Earlier this year, he suggested that Ye headline the Super Bowl halftime show, noting how groundbreaking the performance would be.

“Yo, I was thinking, if Kanye was to do the Super Bowl, that almost would be like watching Motown 25 ’cause that boy is serious. Don’t you ever forget it,” he said in an Instagram Story in February. “Dat boy Ye doing the Super Bowl they wouldn’t be ready,” he also added. What do you think of Timbaland's recent comments on Kanye West? What about him comparing Ye to a Greek God? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

