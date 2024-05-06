Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, & Big Hit Recreate Iconic "Office Space" Scene To Promote Their Upcoming Album

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist are two of the most decorated and respected producers hip-hop has ever had. The longtime beatmakers have honed their craft and created instantly recognizable instrumentals for dozens of legends and rising stars. Luckily, we have been able to hear the two minds collaborate on one project. It happened with a mini three-track EP back in February of this year called THEODORE & ANDRE, which included a feature from Johnathan Hulett. But this offering got us wanting more and it seems we are going to get our wish soon. Hit-Boy recently uploaded an album trailer on his social media platforms just moments ago and it sounds like it will be one hell of a project.

Also, joining them on this endeavor is Hit-Boy's father Big Hit. Him and his pops have been hard at work together ever since his caretaker served nine years of a 12 year-sentence. Big Hit was found guilty and convicted of a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, which led to some severe injuries in 2014. The father-son duo has gone on to release Paisley Dreams with The Game, as well as Big Hit's debut album The Truth Is In My Eyes. Additionally, they had dropped SURF OR DROWN, Vol. 2 back in June of 2023.

Hit-Boy Album Trailer Makes Hilarious Callback

Now, their fourth effort, which is called Black & Whites is coming soon, but we are still awaiting a release date. For now, we have this funny trailer, which makes a direct reference to the 1999 classic comedy film, Office Space. The trio recreates the iconic printer smashing scene where the office employees obliterate the machine. Instead, they kick, punch and wield a bat on keyboards while a song from the album plays. It sounds like the tone of the project will be dark, at least based on the teaser and we cannot wait.

What are your thoughts on this album trailer from Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Alchemist? Do you think they did a great job recreating the iconic scene from Office Space? Could this be an album of the year contender? Who is the better producer of the two?

