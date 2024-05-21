Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist Link With HitgirlLena For "Black & Whites" Single "Gank Move"

Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Alchemist have been hyping up their forthcoming collaborative title Black & Whites over the month of May. They have been doing a masterful job at doing so in our eyes. The legendary trio put together a hilarious trailer by calling back to the 90s comedy film Office Space. They recreated the memorable printer smashing scene nearly to a tee and it was a blast to watch. On top of that, Hit-Boy and his crew have put out some solid singles for the project, including this most recent one, "Gank Move."

This is now marks the third promotional track we have gotten in the last three weeks. Firstly, The father/son duo and Uncle Al dropped "Foreclosure" just a day after the teaser trailer. Second was the self-titled cut, which saw Al and Big Hit lyrically spar effectively. Now, we have "Gank Move," which did not get any promotion from any of the album's creators.

Listen To "Gank Move" By Hit-Boy, Big Hit, The Alchemist, & HitgirlLena

What the previous two offerings had in common was zero inclusion from any guests. However, that all changes this time around, as HitgirlLena joins the fray. This collab appears to have been coming at some point, as evidenced by her Instagram page. She posted a pic with Big Hit and Hit-Boy several weeks ago, which possibly prompted them to hop in the studio together. You can hear Hit and Lena trade verses with the link above.

