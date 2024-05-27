Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist Tease "Black & Whites" One Final Time With "Drug Tzar"

In 2024, Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Alchemist, are creating one of the most rock-solid one-off rap trios. While they do not have a group name, what they have been up to as a unit has been pretty impressive. The California trifecta has been dropping single after single over the month of May. All of them have been released to build anticipation for their forthcoming record Black & Whites.

As we have stated multiple times now at this point, the album was first teased on May 6. Big Hit, Hit-Boy, and The Alchemist did so by dropping a short trailer on social media. It recreated the obliteration of printers from the film Office Space. They then proceeded to pump out three tracks, with the most recent one, "Gank Move," featuring Hit-Boy's younger sister HitgirlLENA.

Read More: Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Miami Date Night

Listen To "Drug Tzar" By Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist

However, it is not the latest offering now, as that title belongs to the Big Hit-dominated "Drug Tzar" (a Russian emperor). On this cut, Hit-Boy's meticulously picks apart a dirty boom-bap beat from Uncle Al. He raps about being the boss and essentially being a drug-dealing kingpin. The tracklist is sadly a third of the way released already, as it will be just 12 songs. However, at least there has not been a miss yet. That is a great indication that May 30 will not be a disappointing day for anyone who decides to check the tape out.

What are your thoughts on "Drug Tzar" by Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Alchemist? Is this the best single from Black & Whites, why or why not? What is your favorite aspect of it? Is this Big Hit's best rapping performance out of all of the promos? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Alchemist. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Exotic fruits and vegetables, models gettin’ sexual

Smoke you out to smoke you, toast with you then toast you

Take your final sip, you just got chipped over chips

Enjoy your final sip, you just got licked by your b****

Ahem, ahem, excuse me, I’m tryna get filthy

You're kinda in the way, and I ain’t tryna feel guilty

Read More: FLO Channel Destiny's Child On "Caught Up"