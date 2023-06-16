Big Hit
- SongsHit-Boy Continues Torrent Stretch Of Music With "ANOTHER ONE" Featuring Big Hit & LaRussellHit-Boy is getting ready for another album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicHilarious Studio Moment: Big Hit Discovers The Alchemist Is WhiteThe funny video has been making its rounds on socials.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsThe Game, Big Hit & Hit-Boy Drop Dual Music Video For "Paisley Dreams / P Fiction": StreamThe two crisp and compelling West Coast cuts come from the trio's new collaborative nine-track EP to start the year, "Paisley Dreams."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesThe Game, Hit-Boy & Big Hit Drop Surprise Mixtape "Paisley Dreams": StreamThis trio linked up to just do one song or remix, and they ended up connecting so deeply that they just kept the train going.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Game & Big Hit Link Up In The StudioThe Game and Big Hit are working on new music.By Cole Blake
- MusicHit-Boy Reflects On Working With Big Hit: "I Couldn't Be More Proud"Hit-Boy says he's proud to have teamed up with his father, Big Hit, for his new album, "The Truth is in My Eyes."By Cole Blake
- SongsBig Hit, Hit-Boy & Benny The Butcher Are "Speaking In Codes" On Fiery New SongThis new track arrives on Big Hit's debut album "The Truth Is In My Eyes," executive produced by his son Hit-Boy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesBig Hit Drops His Debut Album With Helps Of His Son Hit-BoyThis may be Hit-Boy's most special project. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBig Hit's Debut Album Brings Forth Words Of Advice From Snoop DoggHit-Boy's father is growing more comfortable with taking advice from his son about the industry.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBig Hit Reacts To Keefe D ArrestBig Hit says that Keefe D's arrest doesn't provide any closure in 2Pac's death.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesHit-Boy Drops New Tape "SURF OR DROWN Vol. 2" With His DadHit-Boy teams up with his own dad for a new mixtape. By Lavender Alexandria