Big Hit & Hit-Boy Are "Bigger Than Life" On Soulful New Single

In May 2023, Big Hit, father of producer Hit-Boy, was released from prison after a nine-year sentence. Once he came home, he immediately got back in the studio. His first album, The Truth Is In My Eyes, was a collaborative effort with his son. In January 2024, he released Paisley Dreams, a joint album with legendary Compton rapper The Game. Following that, he got to do a joint album with both Hit-Boy and the iconic Alchemist. Unfortunately, Big Hit went back to jail in October. It is unclear what for. In the meantime, his son is releasing new music on his behalf.
"Bigger Than Life" is one of the 700 songs Hit-Boy's father recorded in the last year and a half. The beat is soulful, in line with some of the production that Hit-Boy gave Nas during their run. He brings a West Coast slant to it all, with a smooth flow that sounds like something from a previous era of California hip-hop. Hit-Boy, who has been rapping more often recently, also sounds at home over the beat. There was a time where he never stepped from behind the boards. Those days seem to be long gone. The accompanying video is also shot like an old-school music video, rapping next to a lowrider and the video itself being shot on film. Hit-Boy raps his verse in a barber shop, shot in black and white. The track ends with old home videos of Hit-Boy, while his father delivers a message. Check out "Bigger Than Life" below.
Big Hit & Hit-Boy - Bigger Than Life
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm a monarch or emperor, slash gangster I'm pimpin'
F**k all that simpin', imma push it or ship it
When it touch down, I break it down and I track it with census
I ain't doing a Michael Jackson, moonwalkin' or slippin'
I'm runnin' down the currency, in an emergency
It's usually a burglary or probably a murder scene
Listen lil' homie, if you know me, you owe me
In the hole, f***in' with brodies, know most of my foes is cronies