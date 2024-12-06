Big Hit & Hit-Boy Are "Bigger Than Life" On Soulful New Single

"Bigger Than Life" is one of the 700 songs Hit-Boy's father recorded in the last year and a half. The beat is soulful, in line with some of the production that Hit-Boy gave Nas during their run. He brings a West Coast slant to it all, with a smooth flow that sounds like something from a previous era of California hip-hop. Hit-Boy, who has been rapping more often recently, also sounds at home over the beat. There was a time where he never stepped from behind the boards. Those days seem to be long gone. The accompanying video is also shot like an old-school music video, rapping next to a lowrider and the video itself being shot on film. Hit-Boy raps his verse in a barber shop, shot in black and white. The track ends with old home videos of Hit-Boy, while his father delivers a message. Check out "Bigger Than Life" below.