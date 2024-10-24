Hit-Boy Confirms His Father Big Hit Is Back In Jail With Heartfelt Message

Hit-Boy and Big Hit were one of hip hop's most inspiring stories. The former a superstar producer, and the latter a veteran rapper who was released from prison in 2023. The father-son duo made an instant splash with their collaborations, and were poised to do much more. Unfortunately, Big Hit's career has been put on hold once again. The rapper was recently arrested, and Hit-Boy broke the news to fans on October 23. The producer shared an update, and admitted that the future is unclear at the moment.

Hit-Boy broke the news by sharing a FaceTime video between him and Big Hit. The latter was behind bars, and the producer reflected on the sad development in a lengthy caption. "People used to ask me what was I on dropping so much music," he wrote. "And moving around with my pops so much." Hit-Boy said that the reason was realized when Big Hit was locked back up. "In the back of my mind the paranoia of him going back was always there and here we are."

Hit-Boy Claims Big Hit Recorded Over 700 Songs

Big Hit had spent his adult life going in and out of prison. Men's Health reported that the rapper was hit with a 15 year sentence being caught with 10 kilos of cocaine, ten guns, and $300,000. He was promptly released, but locked up a second time for a crime tied to a hit-and-run accident. It was this second stint that he was released from in 2023. Hit-Boy was only three years old when Big Hit was first arrested. He told Rolling Stone that there was a five year period where he wasn't even allowed to visit his father while he was locked up.

During the same Rolling Stone profile, Big Hit stated that he wanted to serve as an inspirational tale for those who spend the bulk of their lives in prison. "I was trying to tell them before I was even released, I was giving n**gas inspiration." Hit-Boy assured fans that his father still feels the same away, despite his current situation. He also confirmed more Hit-Boy and Big Hit music in the near future. "We don’t know what the future holds," he admitted. "But Big Hit sends his love to all his supporters. He recorded over 700 songs when he was out so we got more music otw."

