Hit-Boy Shares Big Hit Petition As Father Voices "Unfair Treatment" In Jail

Hit-Boy is calling for the release of his father, rapper Big Hit, who is currently incarcerated. In October, Hit-Boy revealed that his father, who previously served 27 years behind bars, had been jailed again. This week, he launched a Change.com petition titled Support Big Hit’s Rights: Help Rescue Big Hit, urging fans to rally behind his cause. "Chauncey Alexander Hollis Sr., also known as Big Hit, is being unjustifiably held in Forsyth County Jail," the petition states. "He has been denied visitation, phone access, and entry to the law library—without just cause."

The statement goes on to highlight legal irregularities surrounding the case. It notes that Big Hit’s attorney, JD Byers, was dismissed, while Judge Thomas D. Schroeder was suspended for professional misconduct. "Big Hit now finds himself trapped in a harsh environment without the essential resources to advocate for himself. This situation is bigger than one man—it reflects the deep flaws in our legal and prison systems." Hit-Boy has been vocal about his father’s struggles. In a now-deleted Instagram post from October, he shared a video of Big Hit speaking from jail, urging fans to support his music.

Who Is Big Hit?

Big Hit’s legal troubles span decades. He previously served a 15-year sentence for drug and firearm possession. After six years of freedom, he was convicted in a hit-and-run case and sentenced to 12 more years. "People used to ask me why I was dropping so much music and spending so much time with my pops," Hit-Boy wrote on Instagram. "In the back of my mind, I always feared he’d go back—and now here we are. We don’t know what the future holds, but Big Hit sends his love to all his supporters. He recorded over 700 songs while he was out, so we’ve got more music on the way."