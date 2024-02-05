Hit-Boy Continues Torrent Stretch Of Music With "ANOTHER ONE" Featuring Big Hit & LaRussell

Outside of maybe a small handful of hip-hop producers, there is no one doing it better right now than Hit-Boy. The Grammy-winning beatmaker has dominated the mainstream and likes to dabble with lesser-known artists as well. Hit-Boy, like always, has been all over the place. Over the past year, he has worked with Travis Scott, Benny The Butcher, Nas, and many others.

Another artist he has been close by is actually his father. He goes by Big Hit, and lately, they have been hitting the studio to record tracks and projects. At the tail end of 2023, Big Hit put out his first LP with beats provided by his son. About a week and a half later The Game got involved with the father-son duo for Paisley Dreams."

Listen To "ANOTHER ONE" By Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & LaRussell

Now, Hit-Boy is gearing up for another short project later this month. It will be his third collaborative tape in a row, as he teams up with LaRussell. To help promote it, he has just dropped the lead single "ANOTHER ONE." Big Hit is also back in the mix and this one is a banger. You can check out the track and music video above. RENT DUE will be available on February 25 and will have seven songs.

Quotable Lyrics:

Live Nation gave me M's to do my dougie on you h**s

Keep your comments to yourself, I made this for the bros

I start writin’ once it drop, I ain't even let it load

You take Hit-Boy, you take Mali, you add me and you got gold

Really do this s*** for real, boy, don't ask me what I sold

I'm like Wade to KP, they hit me to break the code

