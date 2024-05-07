Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Chef Up A Sinister Beat For Big Hit On "Foreclosure"

The rollout for Black & Whites continues 24 hours later, as Hit-Boy and the crew drop the lead single "Foreclosure." That crew consists of the Fontana, CA native, his father Big Hit, as well as the boom-bap master, The Alchemist. They are dropping the project we just mentioned very soon, as it was announced via an Office Space-inspired album trailer. The trio did a remarkable job recreating the printer smashing scene from the 1999 comedy classic. All three artists were smashing keyboards, while still paying homage to the OG, including the printer, too. In the 1:30 clip, Hit-Boy and the gang previewed music, but it turned out to not be "Foreclosure."

Fans are still awaiting the release date for Black & Whites so that is partially why this track is here. It appears that Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Alchemist are bringing a grim and murderous tone to this project. "Foreclosure" starts out with some mean and punchy drums from Hit-Boy. Then, the beat switches slightly, as Uncle Al brings haunting piano keys into the instrumental.

Read More: Drake's Security Guard Was Reportedly Shot Multiple Times, Witnesses Allegedly Describe It As A "Drive-By"

Listen To "Foreclosure" By Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist

While the terrific beat rolls on, Big Hit is providing a deliberate flow with aggressive lyrics. His raspy voice pairs perfectly with the atmosphere and it sounds like we are going to have an incredibly consistent project on our hands. Black & Whites will follow up a couple of Hit-Boy projects such as THEODORE & ANDRE, Paisley Dreams, among others. Be sure to check out "Foreclosure" above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Foreclosure" by Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Alchemist? Is this going to be the best song from Black & Whites, why or why not? What part of the instrumental was better? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Alchemist. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Jaden Smith Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor-Musician Worth?