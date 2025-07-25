Hit-Boy has shared his first release since getting out of his lengthy publishing contract , "What's The Deal?" The track sees the iconic producer rapping about his friends switching up on him over the years. "Got some old homies, I swear I used to love 'em / Gave em all a fair shot before I said f*ck 'em," he remarks.

For the music video, he teamed up with director, Daniil. Fans in the comments section on YouTube are already loving the track. "Who else can make beats like this and rap like this? Hit-Boy the GOAT of the producers," one user wrote. Another added: "Wake n bake to this on repeat… feel like I wrote this in my sleep and hit boy woke up and cooked it!!!"

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Hit-Boy opened up about his excitement for dropping music as an independent artist. He began by reflecting on hearing Jay-Z's The Blueprint when he was a teenager and eventually producing his hit song, "N****s in Paris." From there, he revealed: "He helped secure my freedom from an 18 year publishing deal i was stuck in and i cant thank him enough for pushing that thru. Much appreciation to desiree perez for also making this happen the love and respect on my end runs deep and i appreciate all the help frr. Today i am a free man, i feel like i just got out the pen after an 18 year sentence and have a chance to start over with more knowledge than i ever had. my best has yet to be seen God is Great! WHAT’S THE DEAL?!"