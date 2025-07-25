Hit-Boy Celebrates First Independent Release With New Single, "What's The Deal?"

BY Cole Blake 153 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hit-boy-whats-the-deal hit-boy-whats-the-deal
Hit-Boy also revealed that Jay-Z helped him finally get out of his long-term publishing deal ahead of the release.

Hit-Boy has shared his first release since getting out of his lengthy publishing contract, "What's The Deal?" The track sees the iconic producer rapping about his friends switching up on him over the years. "Got some old homies, I swear I used to love 'em / Gave em all a fair shot before I said f*ck 'em," he remarks.

For the music video, he teamed up with director, Daniil. Fans in the comments section on YouTube are already loving the track. "Who else can make beats like this and rap like this? Hit-Boy the GOAT of the producers," one user wrote. Another added: "Wake n bake to this on repeat… feel like I wrote this in my sleep and hit boy woke up and cooked it!!!"

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Hit-Boy opened up about his excitement for dropping music as an independent artist. He began by reflecting on hearing Jay-Z's The Blueprint when he was a teenager and eventually producing his hit song, "N****s in Paris." From there, he revealed: "He helped secure my freedom from an 18 year publishing deal i was stuck in and i cant thank him enough for pushing that thru. Much appreciation to desiree perez for also making this happen the love and respect on my end runs deep and i appreciate all the help frr. Today i am a free man, i feel like i just got out the pen after an 18 year sentence and have a chance to start over with more knowledge than i ever had. my best has yet to be seen God is Great! WHAT’S THE DEAL?!"

Read More: Hit-Boy Shares Big Hit Petition As Father Voices "Unfair Treatment" In Jail

Hit-Boy - "What's The Deal?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Got some old homies, I swear I used to love 'em
Gave em all a fair shot before I said f*ck 'em
I had played it cool, now I'm looking for trouble

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Sees What The Algorithm Did To Joy In Hip Hop

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.5K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.6K
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs) Music Yung Bleu Shares Why He Was "Nervous" Filming Video With Nick Minaj 9.8K
HNHH Music Hit-Boy Reflects On Grammy Noms, Says It's Not About The Numbers: "All That Can Be Finessed" 1382
Comments 0