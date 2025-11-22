James Worthy - Song by BabyTron

BabyTron has had another prolific year across the board and this latest offering, "James Worthy," is another highlight.

Let me see, I had to zoom in, lil' boy, that chain blurry Woke up at 8:25, got ate by 8:30 They gon' try to kick us out the game, you know we play dirty Everybody uppin' racks, I think they using Sora All they wanna do is cap, it got 'em losin' aura

BabyTron is still putting points up on the scoreboard, so to speak, just like Laker great "James Worthy." That's the name of his newest single, his first solo release since September's "Futurama." We are speculating, but the Detroit spitter seems to be in the middle of project rollout. Across his last several Instagram posts he's been including #NOFAKERS to his captions. Ultimately, we will have to wait if this amounts to anything, but it's worth mentioning. Hopefully, it does because this another great lyrical onslaught from the EMPIRE signee. There's plenty of outstandingly hilarious one-liners such as, "H*e tryna dig for gold, I hope the b*tch get some coal."

