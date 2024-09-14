Karrahbooo Slams DJ Akademiks For Ghostwriting Accusations: “All You Do Is Yap”

Karrahbooo says DJ Akademiks is on her nerves.

Karrahbooo's departure from Concrete Boys has been nothing short of messy. Shortly after confirming the news, Lil Yachty unleashed a scathing rant about her and his former podcast co-host Mitch. He claimed that he wrote all of her music, accused her of verbal abuse, and slammed her for disrespecting him when he's "given [her] a career." Yachty even leaked a reference track for an On The Radar freestyle, which he said he wrote for her.

Karrahbooo was quick to deny his claims and accuse him of bullying her. "Put it on yo kid I ain’t write these songs miles," she wrote at the time. "Stop bullying me big dawg I never said anything you letting random fans get in yo head man up." She later said that she's been "silenced" for three months, though it remains unclear exactly what she meant.

Karrahbooo Says She's Working On New Music By Herself

"There's two sides of the story," she added at the time. "There's truth and there's cap." Despite this, Karrahbooo recently took to Instagram Live, this time to fire back at DJ Akademiks. During a stream, Ak had discussed the ghostwriting allegations, claiming that Mitch wrote her verses for multiple tracks. "I don't need a writer, I never did, and I never wanted to use one," she fired back. According to her, she also has a lot of new music on the way, which she's working on entirely herself.