Sada Baby Alleges He’s Being “Targeted” And Drops Merch Featuring Viral Mugshot

Earlier this week, Sada Baby was arrested on a charge of allegedly possessing a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine).

Earlier this year, Sada Baby was pulled over for allegedly driving without a license. During the stop, officers discovered what they thought could have been "possible illegal contraband." The substance was later tested, and was allegedly confirmed to be narcotics. He was arrested earlier this week as a result. According to Fox 2, he's now facing a charge of possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine). The rapper had pled guilty to failure to display a valid license just a few weeks prior to the arrest.

At the time, it was reported that he was being held at the Macomb County Jail and that no bail had been set. He was released shortly after. It didn't take long for Sada Baby's mugshot to go viral, and for him to start selling merch featuring the photo. In it, he's seen with an intense smile on his face, but he's far from happy about his arrest. Following his release, he took to Instagram to share his theory that he's being targeted by law enforcement.

Sada Baby Arrest

"I appreciate all the energy, good and bad,” he began. “Just know I’m being targeted. They literally recharged me with a case I just went to court for on the 28th and beat. Put an entry warrant out eight days later arrested me in front of my house and still took my truck while it was parked at my dwelling.”

Sada Baby continued, insisting that he's not guilty of possessing any drugs, and revealing the thought behind his mugshot. “Never had 25 g of anything and if I did, I’d still be in jail,” he wrote. “I care too about the difference I make in my city and for my family to be as ignorant as they paint me. I made that face for my mug shot because I knew God for a fact was breaking me home by the next day with no delays.”

