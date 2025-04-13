Sada Baby Explains The Backstory Of His Viral Mushot

BY Cole Blake 301 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
97.9 WJLB Big Holiday Show
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Sada Baby performs onstage during the WJLB Big Holiday Show at Little Caesars Arena on December 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Sada Baby says police arrested him after a minor traffic violation in Detroit and he had to pay a small fine.

Sada Baby has explained his viral mugshot from his recent arrest in which officers thought he might have been carrying possible illegal contraband. Appearing on the Pac-Man Jones Show, Sada Baby explained the incident with police and why he made the strange expression following his traffic stop in Detroit.

“What I got caught with was not none of that, because if I had a zip of dope on me, I’d still be in jail,” he said. “It was some percs, you feel me.” From there, he explained the backstory behind his viral booking photo. “I made the face ’cause I wanted to go viral. It went viral,” he later said. “She asked me like, ‘You sure you want to, you know, you sure you want to look like that on your picture?’ I’m like ‘take the picture. Take the picture right now.'”

Read More: Sada Baby Gives Inside Scoop On Alleged 42 Dugg & Offset Fight

Sada Baby's Arrest

As for the arrest itself, Sada Baby said police stopped him for minor traffic violations. “I didn’t come to a complete stop coming out of private driveway,” he said. “I got pulled over for a warrant for driving without a license while I was driving with a license.” He also shot down the idea he was moving hard drugs. “I ain’t never played with my nose in my life,” he said. “I ain’t never had no cocaine on me. Never had no heroin on me. No none of that.” Instead, he says his celebrity made him a target for law enforcement. “Anybody who got a brain can pay attention to me getting targeted for me living where I live at, for me doing what I’m doing,” he further said. “A lot of street officers are too lazy to just type my name into Google and see what I actually am—to think that I would be selling dope to live in a house as big as I live in, as far as I live outside of the city.”

In conclusion, Sada Baby praised his lawyer for helping him get out of jail quickly. “My lawyer is a great lawyer and he got it dropped down to a $200 fine,” he said. “I paid zero dollars to get out of jail.”

Read More: Sada Baby Ends His Record Deal Off On A High Note With "Bridge Kard Blessings"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Sada Baby Alleges Targeted Hip Hop News Music Sada Baby Alleges He’s Being “Targeted” And Drops Merch Featuring Viral Mugshot 1347
Sada Baby Arrested Drug Charge Hip Hop News Music Sada Baby Arrested On Felony Drug Charge Stemming From Traffic Stop 1.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.2K
Big Show 2017 Music Sada Baby Gives Inside Scoop On Alleged 42 Dugg & Offset Fight 4.9K