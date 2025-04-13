Sada Baby Explains The Backstory Of His Viral Mushot

Sada Baby has explained his viral mugshot from his recent arrest in which officers thought he might have been carrying possible illegal contraband. Appearing on the Pac-Man Jones Show, Sada Baby explained the incident with police and why he made the strange expression following his traffic stop in Detroit.

“What I got caught with was not none of that, because if I had a zip of dope on me, I’d still be in jail,” he said. “It was some percs, you feel me.” From there, he explained the backstory behind his viral booking photo. “I made the face ’cause I wanted to go viral. It went viral,” he later said. “She asked me like, ‘You sure you want to, you know, you sure you want to look like that on your picture?’ I’m like ‘take the picture. Take the picture right now.'”

Sada Baby's Arrest

As for the arrest itself, Sada Baby said police stopped him for minor traffic violations. “I didn’t come to a complete stop coming out of private driveway,” he said. “I got pulled over for a warrant for driving without a license while I was driving with a license.” He also shot down the idea he was moving hard drugs. “I ain’t never played with my nose in my life,” he said. “I ain’t never had no cocaine on me. Never had no heroin on me. No none of that.” Instead, he says his celebrity made him a target for law enforcement. “Anybody who got a brain can pay attention to me getting targeted for me living where I live at, for me doing what I’m doing,” he further said. “A lot of street officers are too lazy to just type my name into Google and see what I actually am—to think that I would be selling dope to live in a house as big as I live in, as far as I live outside of the city.”